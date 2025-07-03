WTI falls to near $66.00 due to concerns over weak US Oil demand

WTI weakens as rising US crude stockpiles fuel concerns over sluggish domestic demand.

US EIA Crude Oil Stocks unexpectedly rose by 3.845 million barrels last week, defying expectations of a 2.0 million-barrel drawdown.

Traders remain cautious amid concerns that the potential reinstatement of US tariffs could dampen fuel demand.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price halts its three-day winning streak, trading around $66.00 per barrel during the early European hours on Thursday. Crude Oil prices depreciate as a build in US crude stockpiles increased concerns over weak demand from the United States (US), the world’s largest Oil consumer.

US Crude Oil Stocks Change reported a surprise increase of 3.845 million barrels in the week ended June 27, against market expectations of a 2.0 million-barrel decrease and a previous decline of 5.836M, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) Petroleum Status Report.

Additionally, Oil prices receive downward pressure from signs of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, such as Russia, known as OPEC+, raising their production by 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) at their meeting this weekend, per Reuters. This output increase will raise the total gain to 1.78 million barrels per day in 2025, equivalent to more than 1.5% of global oil demand.

Traders adopt caution over the possibility of US tariffs being reinstated, which could cause lower fuel demand. Uncertainty increases around US trade policy as the 90-day pause on the implementation of higher tariffs will end on July 9 without any new trade deals with several large trading partners, such as the European Union and Japan.

Moreover, China’s Caixin Services PMI declined to 50.6 in June from 51.1 in May, missing the market forecast of 51.0. The data indicated that service sector activity in the world’s largest oil-importing country grew at its slowest pace in nine months in June, as demand softened and new export orders declined.