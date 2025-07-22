WTI falls to near $65.50 as prevailing trade tensions boost demand concerns

- WTI price struggles as persistent trade tensions heighten concerns over the global demand outlook.
- Traders expect updates on US-EU trade negotiations this week.
- Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, is set to sign an $8 billion contract with US engineering firm KBR Inc.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its losses for the third successive session, trading around $65.50 during European hours on Tuesday. The price of the black gold depreciates as ongoing trade tensions boost fears about the demand outlook.
Traders adopt caution ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline. Market participants await further updates on the trade negotiations between major crude consumers, the United States (US) and the European Union (EU), this week, expecting a final trade deal to be concluded before the deadline
Trump threatened to hit the EU’s exports with 30% tariffs. In response, the European bloc is exploring a broader set of possible counter-measures against the US as prospects for an acceptable trade agreement with Washington fade, Reuters cited EU diplomats.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara plans to sign an $8 billion contract with US engineering firm KBR Inc. to build 17 modular refineries. The deal resulted in a reduction of the proposed US tariff rate from 32% to 19%.
Oil price faces challenges as supply concerns ease, with major producers raising output. Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed that Saudi Arabia's crude Oil exports in May rose to their highest in three months.
Additionally, supply pressures have further subsided following the ceasefire on June 24 ended the conflict between Israel and Iran. Moreover, Iran announced on Monday that it will restart nuclear negotiations with European nations this week, aiming to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and prevent the reinstatement of international sanctions.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sidelined below 1.1700 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD remains under selling pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair eases as the US Dollar attempts a tepid recovery amid market caution, in light of the Trump-Powell feud and the impending US-EU trade deal.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3450 as markets stay cautious
GBP/USD inches lower after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous session, approaching 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds haven demand as traders adopt caution, due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Trump's August 1 tariff deadline, weighing on the pair.
Gold price falls below $3,400 despite increased risk aversion
Gold price edges lower on Tuesday after two days of gains. However, the price of the safe-haven metal may appreciate due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline. Additionally, market sentiment deepens due to increasing worries about the Federal Reserve's independence.
Solana Price Forecast: Solana hits $200 amid Golden Cross, record high Open Interest
Solana (SOL) edges higher by nearly 2% at press time on Monday, hitting the $200 psychological mark as the altcoin season approaches. The bull run is backed by a record high Open Interest of over $11 billion.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.