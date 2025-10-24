TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

WTI falls to near $61.00, downside appears limited due supply concerns

  • WTI slipped but remains on course for a weekly gain, trading near its two-week high.
  • The United States has blacklisted Russian Oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil.
  • Chinese Oil firms halt Russian seaborne imports; Indian refiners plan major cuts to meet new restrictions.
WTI falls to near $61.00, downside appears limited due supply concerns
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price depreciates after three days of gains, trading around $61.00 per barrel during the Asian hours on Friday. However, crude Oil prices remain on track for a weekly gain and hover around two-week highs amid increased supply concerns, driven by the fresh United States (US) sanctions on Russia's two biggest Oil companies.

The United States has blacklisted state-run Oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil in an effort to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. Together, the two companies account for nearly half of Russia’s Oil exports and over 5% of global Oil production, making them crucial to financing the Kremlin’s budget.

Reuters reported that Chinese state-owned Oil companies have temporarily suspended seaborne purchases of Russian Oil, while Indian refiners plan significant import cuts to comply with the new measures. Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has imposed additional sanctions targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure, as Ukrainian forces continue strikes on refineries, pipelines, and export terminals. Kyiv claimed it struck a Rosneft refinery on Thursday.

The US said it was prepared to take additional measures, while President Putin dismissed the sanctions as an unfriendly gesture, claiming they would have little impact on Russia’s economy and emphasizing the country’s importance in the global market. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Oil minister noted that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is prepared to counter any potential market shortages by reversing its production cuts.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD steady near 1.16 as traders brace for US inflation data

EUR/USD steady near 1.16 as traders brace for US inflation data

EUR/USD holds firm during the North American session on Thursday, as the Dollar post modest gains of over 0.05% as market participants wait for the release of September’s US inflation data. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1617 after hitting a low of 1.1585.

GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI

GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI

GBP/USD tilted into the red for a fifth straight trading day on Thursday, continuing to test the waters just north of the 1.3300 handle. Cable bids have fallen steadily after the pair failed to push its way above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, but is catching firm support on the low of a near-term consolidation zone.

Gold stalls its recovery ahead of US CPI data

Gold stalls its recovery ahead of US CPI data

Gold has entered a consolidative phase near the $4,100 region early Friday, having stalled the previous rebound to $4,155. The renewed weakness in the yellow metal could be sponsored by the latest US Dollar uptick, higher US Treasury yields and easing trade worries. All eyes are now on US-China trade talks and US CPI data. 

Ethereum: Whales continue accumulation despite weakness in on-chain metrics

Ethereum: Whales continue accumulation despite weakness in on-chain metrics

Despite choppy price action so far in the week, whales or wallets with a balance of 10K-100K ETH continued to accumulate the top altcoin. The cohort has scooped over 200K ETH since Saturday, sending their collective holdings above 22.31 million ETH as of Wednesday, according to CryptoQuant data.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers