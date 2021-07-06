WTI falls sharply from multi-year highs, holds above $73

- WTI is falling nearly 4% after surging to multi-year highs.
- Investors are worried about producers opting out of output cuts.
- Focus shifts to weekly crude oil stock data from the US.
Crude oil prices rose sharply at the start of the week after OPEC+ producers failed to reach an agreement on the group's oil output strategy and called off the meeting. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose more than 1% on Monday and preserved its bullish momentum to reach its highest level since November 2014 at $76.95.
Supply concerns weigh on oil prices
However, with American investors returning from a long weekend, oil came under heavy selling pressure and WTI dropped all the way to $72.92 in the second half of the day before going into consolidation. At the moment, WTI is down 3.5% on a daily basis at $73.50 and remains on track to post its largest one-day percentage loss since falling more than 4% in early April.
Investors seem to be concerned about the United Arab Emirates (UAE) unilaterally ramping up its oil production and other producers doing the same following Monday's clash with Saudi Arabia. The UAE stood against an extension of production curbs until the end of 2022 from the current deadline of April 2022.
Later in the week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release the weekly crude oil stock data.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.92
|Today Daily Change
|-2.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.67
|Today daily open
|75.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.3
|Daily SMA50
|68.28
|Daily SMA100
|64.98
|Daily SMA200
|55.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.82
|Previous Daily Low
|74.29
|Previous Weekly High
|75.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.69
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1800 as Wall Street plunges
US indexes are sharply lower after the long weekend, indicating a dismal market mood that backs demand for the greenback. EUR/USD trades at 1.1810 as US Treasury yields dip to multi-month lows.
GBP/USD down to 1.3780 as risk-off takes over
The pound suffered from the EU threatening legal action related to Brexit disagreements The US dollar is sharply up as stocks plunge alongside government bond yields.
XAU/USD pares daily gains in sharp turnaround, trades above $1,790
XAU/USD managed to close above the 100-day SMA on Monday and extended its rebound on Tuesday. After climbing to its highest level in nearly 3 weeks at $1,815, however, gold made a sharp U-turn and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,795.
Bitcoin consolidates as altcoins charge ahead
Bitcoin price takes another jab at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $35,618 in an attempt to tag the range high at $42,451. Ethereum price bounces off the lower end of a rising wedge pattern while the risk of downside looms.
DIDI dumps, GOOGL pumps, AMZN boss to the moon
Markets remain in a record-breaking mood as traders show no sign of 4th of July hangovers. GOOGL surged to a record high close on Friday, and most mega tech names remain at or close to all-time highs.