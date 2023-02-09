- Oil installations around Turkey and Syria had reported no or minor damages, which capped WTI’s drop.
- Fed hawkish commentary capped WTI’s rally toward $80.00.
- WTI Price Analysis: To remain downward biased, eyeing $73.00.
WTI creeps lower after testing weekly highs around $78.80 and drops toward the $77.70 area on Thursday amid further hawkish Fed speaking pushing back against Fed Chair Powell’s comments on Tuesday. In addition, speculation of damages to oil infrastructure following an earthquake in Turkey and Syria faded, which remained intact. At the time of writing, WTI exchanges hands at $77.63 per barrel.
Worries about an earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria at the beginning of the week, which has killed more than 19,000 people, was a tailwind for US crude oil prices amidst growing concerns about damaging pipelines and oil infrastructure. Even though spurred a shut off for some days, sources cited by Reuters said “We won’t be losing that supply for as long as we thought.”
An additional factor that undermined oil prices was a stunning jobs report in the United States (US), keeping investors unease amid speculation that the US Federal Reserve would continue to tighten monetary conditions aggressively to an already slowing economy.
Meanwhile, the prospects of solid demand from China, amidst its relaxation of Covid-19 measures, backed WTI prices, as reports showed that Chinese oil consumption would increase crude output by 1 million barrels a day.
That said, WTI’s snapped three days of consecutive gains, peaking around the 50-day EMA at $78.69, exacerbating a fall to the 20-day EMA at $77.71.
WTI Technical analysis
Technically speaking, WTI prices appear to have peaked at around the 50-day EMA during the current week. Even though oil is printing a hanging man, a bearish signal, it’s also in the process of forming a bearish engulfing candle pattern, which would trigger a stronger downward reaction that could lower prices.
Therefore, WTI’s first support would be $77.00 PB. A breach of the latter and oil prices will aim toward the February 7 daily low of $74.40, ahead of the weekly low of $72.30.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04
|Today daily open
|78.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.94
|Daily SMA50
|77.54
|Daily SMA100
|80.9
|Daily SMA200
|90.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.73
|Previous Daily Low
|77.27
|Previous Weekly High
|80.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.36
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
