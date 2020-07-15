WTI faces rejection at key hurdle despite decline in US inventories

- WTI surrenders gains after facing rejection at key trendline hurdle.
- Fears that OPEC+ may ease output cuts look to be capping the upside.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $40.50 per barrel, having failed to take out resistance at $40.86 early Tuesday. That level is housing the trendline connecting June 23 and June 8 highs.
The black gold rose nearly 0.5% on Tuesday, as US crude inventories fell by 8.3 million barrels in the week to July 10, beating analysts’ expectations for a decline of 2.1 million barrels. However, the recovery from $39 ran out of the steam at the trendline hurdle early Tuesday, possibly due to fears that the OPEC+, a group of major producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, may decide to raise output on Wednesday.
Key members of OPEC and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are set to decide whether to extend output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) that end in July or ease them to 7.7 million bpd, according to Reuters. A taper cannot be ruled out, as oil prices have quadrupled since hitting lows below $10 in April.
“OPEC+ decision on production cut tapering will set the tone for the oil market,” ANZ Research said in a note, according to Reuters.
A bigger-than-expected taper will likely yield a notable price pullback, more so, as the resurgence of coronavirus in the US is derailing reopening plans.
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|40.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.78
|Daily SMA50
|35.85
|Daily SMA100
|32.53
|Daily SMA200
|44.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.77
|Previous Daily Low
|39.3
|Previous Weekly High
|41.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|38.73
|Previous Monthly High
|41.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|34.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.66
