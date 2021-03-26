WTI faces rejection above $60 mark despite the Suez Canal blockage

- WTI fails to sustain the recovery, drops back below $60
- Suez Canal blockage and risk-on mood fail to entice oil buyers.
- A firmer US dollar caps the upside attempts in the US oil.
Having failed to resist above the $60 level, WTI (futures on NYMEX) fell sharpy to $59.36 before recapturing the $59.50 threshold.
At the press time, the US oil trades at $59.75, higher by 2% on the day. The black gold eyes the third straight weekly loss.
The WTI barrel caught a fresh bid-wave in the late-American trading on Thursday and staged a solid comeback, courtesy of the fears that the Suez Canal blockage could last for weeks.
A large container ship got stuck between both banks in the Suez Canal, which has led to the suspension of the traffic through the narrow channel linking Europe and Asia. A small percentage of the world’s crude is shipped through the canal.
However, the recovery fizzles out as the US dollar holds firmer near four-month highs across its main peers, in light of increasing expectations of faster US economic recovery. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil expensive for foreign buyers.
Looking ahead, a slew of US economic data and Baker Hughes oil rigs count data will be eyed for near-term trading opportunities. The updates about the Suez Canal situation could also have some impact on the black gold.
WTI: Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.69
|Today Daily Change
|1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|2.30
|Today daily open
|58.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.56
|Daily SMA50
|58.98
|Daily SMA100
|52.68
|Daily SMA200
|46.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.86
|Previous Daily Low
|57.45
|Previous Weekly High
|66.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.33
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.