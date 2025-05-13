WTI extends winning streak on US-China trade truce

- WTI jumps to near $62.00 as the US and China agreed to a 90-day pause in the tariff war.
- Traders pare Fed dovish bets for the July meeting after the US-China trade truce.
- Ukraine Zelenskyy insisted on meeting with Russian President Putin in Turkey this week.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, extends its winning streak for the fourth trading session on Tuesday. The Oil price climbs to near $62.00 as the 90-day agreement between the United States (US) and China to reduce tariffs substantially by 115% has boosted its demand outlook.
On Monday, the US and China agreed to lower import duties to 10% and 30%, respectively, aiming to avert the trade war that led market experts to downgrade the global economic outlook. Signs of improving US-China trade relations have strengthened the Oil price, given that Beijing is the largest importer of energy in the world.
Meanwhile, the temporary truce between the US and China has diminished market expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the July meeting. Such a scenario could limit the upside in the Oil price. On Monday, Fed officials cheered the US-China deal and stated that the impact of tariffs will be lower than what they had anticipated earlier, but didn’t rule out fears of an increase in inflation.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to cut interest rates in the July meeting has dropped to 38.6% from 78% recorded a week ago.
The next trigger for the Oil price will be a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if Putin agrees to it. Zelenskyy has insisted on meeting with Putin in Turkey on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine. Positive outcomes from the war talks would be favorable for the Oil price.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1100 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD clings to marginal gains above 1.1100 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair firms up as the US Dollar extends pullback as traders resort to repositioning ahead of the key US CPI data release. ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment in the Eurozone improved to 11.6 in May from -18.5 in April.
GBP/USD stays well bid near 1.3200 after UK employment data
After posting large losses on Monday, GBP/USD trades marginally higher at around 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.5% in the three months to April, as expected.
Gold price recovers as US-China trade agreement euphoria fades quickly
Gold rebounds and trades near $3,260 at the time of writing on Tuesday, recovering from the 2.65% drop the previous day after the US-China trade deal was announced. Traders are starting to get wary about the lack of detail in the announcement, and another flare-up could propel bullion back toward the record high set last month.
US CPI set to show stable inflation in April as markets weigh early impact of tariffs
The high-impact United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report for April will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT. The inflation index is forecast to rise at an annual rate of 2.4% in April, at the same pace as in March. The core CPI inflation is expected to stay at 2.8% year-over-year (YoY) in the reported period.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.