WTI extends recovery above $90.00 as OPEC’s production cut hint accelerates supply worries

- Oil prices have scaled to near $91.00 on growing supply worries after OPEC signaled production cuts.
- PBOC’s dovish stance on PLR will improve the oil demand in China ahead.
- Fed chair Jerome Powell may discuss a slowdown in the pace of hiking interest rates at Jackson Hole.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has extended its gains to near $91.00 after overstepping the psychological resistance of $90.00. The oil prices are eyeing a break above their immediate hurdle of $91.62 for a fresh bullish impulsive wave.
Investors have gung-ho over black gold as OPEC has signaled a cut in its total production to offset the recent drop in oil prices. No doubt, the oil cartel has ways and means to tackle the oil-related challenges. Therefore, to push oil prices relatively higher, OPEC will scale down the production as required. It is worth noting that the oil prices fell around 33% from their yearly high of $127.00, recorded in March.
On the demand front, declining PMI numbers from Japan and Australia are indicating an economic slowdown in the Asia-Pacific region. The economic data has remained downbeat. This indicates that the oil demand has remained subdued earlier. Time ahead, the demand for oil in China is expected to rise as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has come forward with a dovish stance on the Prime Lending Rate (PLR). The central bank has trimmed the one-year and five-year PLR by 5 and 15 basis points (bps) respectively.
This week, the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium will be of utmost importance. Considering the evidence of exhaustion in the price pressures and accelerating consequences of hiking interest rates vigorously by the Federal Reserve (Fed), Fed chair Jerome Powell will discuss a slowdown in the pace of hiking interest rates looks likely.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|90.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.32
|Daily SMA50
|98.33
|Daily SMA100
|102.85
|Daily SMA200
|94.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.98
|Previous Daily Low
|86.26
|Previous Weekly High
|91.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|85.39
|Previous Monthly High
|109.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|87.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends rebound to test 0.6900 amid USD retreat
AUD/USD is extending the recovery to challenge 0.6900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather despite the risk-averse market condition. The aussie shrugs off the downbeat Australian Preliminary Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US PMIs.
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI favors corrective pullback above 0.9900
EUR/USD renews intraday high near 0.9950 as it consolidates recent losses at the lowest levels in nearly 20 years during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair justifies oversold RSI (14) as the bulls retreat. The weekly resistance line and the 21-DMA, could challenge the EUR/USD buyers.
Gold bears eye $1,715-13 amid hawkish Fed bets, recession woes
Gold price fades the late Monday’s corrective pullback from a monthly low as sellers tighten grinds during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal bears the burden of the firmer US dollar amid the market’s rush for risk safety.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!