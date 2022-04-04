WTI establishes below $100.00 as UN-brokered truce in Yemen eases supply worries

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is scaling higher on record lows US Unemployment Rate. The US Jobless rate fell to record lows of 3.6% since February 2020, which indicates that the US economy is returning to its pre-Covid-19 levels and the full employment target of the Federal Reserve (Fed) is hoping a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike from the Fed.

Earlier, the oil prices saw a massive sell-off after US President Joe Biden announced a release of one million barrels per day for six months out of their Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The additional oil release will initiate from May and is intended to release a total of 180 million barrels in the designated period. This is the third time in the last six months when the US administration has announced an oil release from the SPR. An additional oil release of 180 million barrels is equivalent to about two days of global demand, as per Reuters.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has plunged below $100.00 after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) welcomed the announcement of a truce by Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for Yemen. The officials have announced a halt on military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni borders. The move has ended the seven-year conflict and is going to allow fuel imports in the Houthi areas. The action has reduced the supply worries and has impacted the oil market.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.