WTI establishes below $100.00 as UN-brokered truce in Yemen eases supply worries

- Oil prices plunged on truce move by Yemen as it may ease supply worries.
- Additional oil release by US President Joe Biden from the SPR has dragged the oil prices sharply.
- Record lows US Unemployment Rate is favoring an aggressive interest rate hike by the Fed.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has plunged below $100.00 after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) welcomed the announcement of a truce by Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for Yemen. The officials have announced a halt on military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni borders. The move has ended the seven-year conflict and is going to allow fuel imports in the Houthi areas. The action has reduced the supply worries and has impacted the oil market.
Earlier, the oil prices saw a massive sell-off after US President Joe Biden announced a release of one million barrels per day for six months out of their Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The additional oil release will initiate from May and is intended to release a total of 180 million barrels in the designated period. This is the third time in the last six months when the US administration has announced an oil release from the SPR. An additional oil release of 180 million barrels is equivalent to about two days of global demand, as per Reuters.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is scaling higher on record lows US Unemployment Rate. The US Jobless rate fell to record lows of 3.6% since February 2020, which indicates that the US economy is returning to its pre-Covid-19 levels and the full employment target of the Federal Reserve (Fed) is hoping a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike from the Fed.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|98.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.99
|Daily SMA50
|97.62
|Daily SMA100
|86.52
|Daily SMA200
|80.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.65
|Previous Daily Low
|96.94
|Previous Weekly High
|111.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.94
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears stay in control, eyes on H4 support
Bulls failing at critical daily resistance near 0.7540. A break of H4 support will open the risk of distribution towards the daily target. There is a build-up of failures at daily resistance and the prospects for a move to the downside to correct the prior bullish impulse are fortified by the subsequent price action on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD sees further upside near 1.1100 ahead of Eurogroup meeting
The EUR/USD pair seems to find significant bids near its previous consolidation range, which placed in a range of 1.0945-1.1042. The pair has sensed a corrective pullback after a decent upside, which may call a rebound going forward.
Gold is on the backfoot in the open
Gold starts out on the backfoot due to a strong US dollar and the Fed. The yellow metal ended Friday down some 0.62% at $1,925 after travelling from a high of $1,939.62 to a low of $1,918.10. Risk-off flows should continue, however, supporting the safe havens.
This Ethereum price level is preventing ETH from breaking out
Ethereum price action is at an inflection point. All eyes are on Ethereum to see how it reacts to the $3,500 level this week. Failure to close above could likely result in a swift return to $3,000 or even lower to the $2,500 level. But success would likely mean new all-time highs are just around the corner.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Selling pressure likely to resume as flows flip
A slightly calmer week again after some recent volatility, well for equity markets at least. Bond markets remain highly agitated and await a showdown with the Fed. Bond traders seem to be penciling in a recession pretty sharply as they push short-term yields higher.