WTI edges lower to near $77.50 due to uncertainties surrounding Oil demand

- WTI Oil price extended losses as Fed officials indicated higher interest rates for longer, which could dampen Oil demand.
- The crude Oil prices received pressure as China’s lower PPI indicated persistent sluggishness in business demand.
- Iraq's Oil minister Hayan Abdul Ghani committed to the voluntary Oil production cuts agreed upon by the OPEC.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Oil price have experienced a second consecutive decline, trading around $77.70 per barrel during Monday's Asian session. This downward trend in Oil prices could be attributed to uncertainties surrounding crude Oil demand.
US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have indicated that interest rates could remain elevated for an extended period, potentially impacting growth and reducing Oil demand in the United States (US), the world's largest Oil consumer. Moreover, Friday's release of the US Consumer Sentiment Index added to evidence suggesting a slowdown in the economy. The index declined to 67.4 in May from April's 77.2, hitting a six-month low and falling short of market expectations.
As reported by Reuters, Neel Kashkari, President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed), shared concerns regarding the degree of tightness in monetary policy. In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Kashkari acknowledged that while the criteria for another rate hike are stringent, they cannot be entirely discounted. Additionally, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly emphasized the importance of sustaining a prolonged restrictive policy to achieve the Federal Reserve's inflation goals.
Moreover, China witnessed another decline in its Producer Price Index (PPI), registering a 2.5% drop. This marks the 19th consecutive month of deflation, indicating persistent sluggishness in business demand in the largest Oil-importing nation. This exerts additional downward pressure on Oil prices.
In the Middle East, as reported by Reuters citing the Iraqi state news agency, Hayan Abdul Ghani, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil of Iraq, affirmed Iraq's commitment to the voluntary Oil production cuts agreed upon by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Ghani also expressed Iraq's readiness to cooperate with fellow member nations in endeavors aimed at fostering greater stability in the global Oil markets.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|77.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.14
|Daily SMA50
|81.52
|Daily SMA100
|78.18
|Daily SMA200
|79.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.56
|Previous Daily Low
|77.82
|Previous Weekly High
|79.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.71
|Previous Monthly High
|87.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with a bearish bias above 1.0750 ahead of US economic data
EUR/USD trades on a softer note around 1.0770 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. Investors turn to cautious mode and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US key economic data this week.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2500, focus on UK labor data scheduled for Tuesday
GBP/USD edges higher to near 1.2520 during the Asian session on Monday, possibly due to improved risk appetite. The Pound Sterling was bolstered by releasing higher-than-expected UK Gross Domestic Product figures on Friday.
Gold price loses its recovery momentum, eyes on Fedspeak
Gold price loses its recovery momentum on Monday during the Asian session. The hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve and growing speculation that the Fed might delay its easing plans have boosted the Greenback and dragged the USD-denominated gold lower.
Here’s what needs to happen for The Graph price to revisit $0.422
The Graph price consolidation below a key hurdle shows that it is ready for a volatile move. With GRT retesting the upper limit of its rangebound movement, chances of an upside breakout are high.
Inflation and tariffs take center stage in discussions
This week market focus will center around inflation data from the US, the world's largest economy, poised to influence global market sentiment. Overall market sentiment appears optimistic as the potential for a US interest rate cut in September has re-entered the conversation.