WTI edges lower below $67.00 on stronger US Dollar, OPEC+ oversupply concerns

- WTI price loses ground to near $66.85 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
- The White House said that Trump has signed an executive order pushing the tariff implementation deadline from July to August 1.
- Geopolitical risks in the Middle East might cap the downside for the WTI.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $66.85 during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The WTI price edges lower amid oversupply concerns triggered by the July 6 Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) meeting.
OPEC+ agreed on Saturday to hike their collective crude production by 548,000 barrels per day (bpd), as they continue to unwind a set of voluntary supply cuts. This is faster than the 411,000 bps expected. The group previously announced hikes of 411,000 bpd for May, June, and July, already three times faster than scheduled. Oversized output hikes have raised concerns about oversupply, which could undermine the WTI price in the near term.
Additionally, the stronger Greenback after US President Donald Trump announced the latest round of tariff policies could weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price as it makes crude oil more expensive for foreign buyers. The White House said late Monday that Trump has signed an executive order pushing the tariff implementation deadline from July to August 1.
The Trump administration announced levies of 25% on goods from Japan and South Korea, while South Africa would see a 30% tariff, and Laos and Myanmar would face a 40% levy. Other nations hit with levies included Indonesia with a 32% rate, Bangladesh with 35%, and Thailand and Cambodia with duties of 36%.
Nonetheless, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a globally significant region for oil production, might help limit the WTI’s losses. Israel stated late Sunday that the country’s military had attacked Houthi targets at three ports and a power plant in Yemen. Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack, saying they were carried out due to repeated attacks by the Iranian-backed rebel group on Israel.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The 200-day SMA should hold the downside
AUD/USD started the week on the backfoot, adding to the rejection from last week’s multi-month highs and revisiting the 0.6480 zone on Monday. The daily pullback came on the back of the strong resurgence of the US Dollar amid solid demand for the safe-haven space. On the domestic front, the RBA is widely anticipated to lower its OCR by 25 basis points on Tuesday.
EUR/USD: Buy the dips?
EUR/USD broke below the 1.1700 support to hit fresh multi-day lows on Monday, all in response to increasing trade concerns and the marked bounce in the Greenback. Moving forward, investors are expected to remain watchful regarding events on the trade front following Trump’s announcements of 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea.
Gold turns positive around $3,340
Gold prices continue to rebound from earlier lows and now flirt with the $3,340 region per troy ounce on Monday. The bounce in the precious metal comes on the back of some loss of momentum in the US Dollar and remains bolstered by rising effervescence on the trade front.
RBA set to cut interest rate amid soft inflation and weak growth
The Reserve Bank of Australia is holding a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and is set to lower the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 3.60% from 3.85%. The July monetary policy announcement will take place on Tuesday at 04:30 GMT.
Eurozone Retail Sales drop in May, confirming second quarter weakness
The -0.7% month-on-month decline in retail sales coincided with a -0.3% decline in overall services activity in April. While surveys had previously indicated potential weakness in eurozone services for the second quarter, this concrete data confirms our expectations that GDP growth between April and June may have been negative.