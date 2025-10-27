WTI edges higher to near $61.50 as US, China reach preliminary trade deal  

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $61.45 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The WTI edges higher as progress between the US and China on trade talks boosts the outlook for oil demand. The American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly crude oil stock report will be released on Tuesday.

The US and China reached a preliminary agreement that would prevent a new round of tariffs and keep critical rare earth mineral supplies flowing to the US from China. US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Thursday to decide on the framework of a trade deal. Positive developments to defuse trade tensions that have rattled global markets would be a positive for global economic growth and boost the WTI price.

“Hope of an imminent US-China trade deal is a plus for economic and oil-demand sentiment — it is layering in top of the Russia risk premium this morning,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based market analysis firm Vanda Insights.

Last week, Trump hit Russia's Rosneft and Lukoil with sanctions to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war. The two companies account for more than 5% of global oil production, with Russia ranking as the world's second-largest crude oil producer in 2024, behind the United States. Sanctions on Russia could limit its crude exports to global markets, raising concerns about tighter global supply and pushing the WTI price higher.

Nonetheless, concerns over excess supply might cap the upside for the black gold. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) have pushed ahead with plans to increase oil supply. This has led analysts to predict a surplus of crude this year and next year.