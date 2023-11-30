- WTI dropped more than $3.00 after hitting a daily high of $79.56, shy of the $80.00 per barrel barrier.
- OPEC+ decided to slash Crude Oil production, but at a pace slower than expected by market participants.
- Oil production in the US rose to a monthly record, despite the production contraction in Texas.
The US Crude Oil benchmark WTI tumbles more than 2% on Thursday after the OPEC+ producers agreed to cut production for the first quarter of 2024, though it fell short of market expectations. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $76.02 after hitting a daily high of $79.56.
WTI crude oil sees a significant drop despite OPEC+ agreement on production cuts for Q1 2024
Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other members of the OPEC+ agreed to cut almost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024. Hence, the Saudis and Russia committed to extend their 1.3 million barrels cut for the next year.
Oil prices tumbled instead of rising, which suggests disappointment amongst investors. Sources cited by Reuters noted, “For now, the outcome does not live up to the expectation... in recent days.”
The OPEC meeting was postponed last week due to disagreement over output quotas for African producers. The cartel invited Brazil, one of the world’s major producers to become a member of the group.
In the meantime, US Crude Oil production grew by 1.7% in September, to a monthly record of 13.24 million bpd, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. Contrarily, production in Texas shrank 0.1% the agency said, to 5.57 million bpd, the lowest level since July, and the first production contraction since April.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.16
|Today Daily Change
|-1.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.10
|Today daily open
|77.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.26
|Daily SMA50
|82.49
|Daily SMA100
|82.28
|Daily SMA200
|77.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.13
|Previous Daily Low
|75.76
|Previous Weekly High
|78.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.85
|Previous Monthly High
|90.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
