- WTI oil drops over 1.50%, affected by China's property sector woes and a robust US Dollar.
- Oil prices falter despite geopolitical tensions, pressured by global economic concerns and central bank policies.
- Market awaits API and EIA reports for insights on US crude and distillate stocks amid economic uncertainty.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) drops sharply more than 1.50% on Monday, after failing to crack a key technical resistance level, along with demand woes sponsored by China’s property crisis. Despite rising tensions in the Middle East, traders are bracing for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to keep the US Dollar strong. At the time of writing, WTI exchanges hands at $76.90.
Crude Oil struggles to break key resistance, and plunges on risk sentiment
The real estate crisis in China might be about to get worse as a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Group. Sources cited by Reuters said, “The situation in China is the biggest headwind to the whole market; that is why the market keeps backing off from the war risk premium.”
Oil prices failed to gain traction following an attack to a Russian oil facility on Monday on the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in the city of Yaroslavl.
In the meantime, the restrictiveness of global central banks keeps Oil prices slightly depressed as the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) take center stage during the week. Both central banks are expected to keep rates unchanged, though the former is underpinning the Greenback (USD).
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of six currencies against the buck, is up 0.14%, at 103.61, a headwind for US Dollar denominated assets.
All in all, Oil traders are looking forward to the American Petroleum Institute (API) stockpiles report in the US on Tuesday, ahead of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
According to a Reuters poll, US crude Oil and distillates are expected to have reduced last week, while gasoline inventoried were seen rising.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
With WTI’s failing to crack the 100-day moving average (DMA) at $79.37, sellers piled in a comeback as Oil prices were dragged below the 200-DMA at $77.44, exacerbating the drop below $77.00 per barrel. A daily close below the latter will expose the $76.00 figure, followed by the 50-DMA at $73.54. Further downside is seen at $73.00. Conversely if buyers lift the price above $77.00, a test fo the 200-DMA is on the cards.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.89
|Today Daily Change
|-1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.54
|Today daily open
|78.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.3
|Daily SMA50
|73.51
|Daily SMA100
|79.01
|Daily SMA200
|77.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.2
|Previous Daily Low
|76.02
|Previous Weekly High
|78.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.55
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
WEN, JUP: Two altcoins are driving Solana price recovery
Solana (SOL) price is making a comeback, indicated by a developing V-shaped recovery after a 25% fall that began on January 18. However, this move north hinges on hype around two altcoins built atop the Solana blockchain, making it critical for traders to exercise caution.
