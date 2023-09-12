- WTI trades at $88.49 per barrel, up 1.95%, driven by Saudi Arabia and Russia’s output cuts of 1.3 million bpd.
- OPEC projects a rise of 2.25 million barrels per day in oil demand by 2024, signaling robust global economic growth.
- US inflation data due this week could impact WTI prices; a higher-than-expected reading may trigger speculations of a Fed rate hike.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, climbed more than 2% to a 10-month high in the mid-North American session, as oil supply is projected to remain tight. That, alongside supply cuts by oil exporting countries, underpins WTI price. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $88.49 per barrel, up 1.95%.
Oil prices soar amid OPEC projections, geopolitical factors as markets eye US CPI
The latest report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) foresees oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024. The OPEC stuck to its robust growth projections in global oil demand in 2023 and 2025, suggesting that major economies are stronger than expected.
Saudi Arabia and Russia’s crude oil output cut of 1.3 million barrels per day until December 2023 is the main driver behind the recent climb in oil prices. Also, floods and storms in Eastern Lybia continued to weigh on the oil supply, as the four major oil exports remained closed since the weekend.
In the meantime, Kazakhstan revealed that its oil production fell to 213,8000 metric tons on September 11 from 243,500 tons as maintenance work began on the pipelines.
Aside from this, traders are bracing for data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) office and the International Energy Agency (IEA). A Reuters poll shows analysts estimate a drop of 2 million barrels of crude from US stockpiles during the week ending on September 8.
Oil traders are also watching data from the US Department of Labor, which would unveil US inflation numbers. If the data exceeds estimated to the upside, that could weigh on the WTI price, as speculations for another Fed rate hike will rise, implying the US Dollar would climb. Otherwise, expect further WTI upside.
WTI Price Action – Daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.46
|Today Daily Change
|1.64
|Today Daily Change %
|1.89
|Today daily open
|86.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.34
|Daily SMA50
|79.75
|Daily SMA100
|75.59
|Daily SMA200
|76.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.62
|Previous Daily Low
|86.23
|Previous Weekly High
|87.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.58
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
