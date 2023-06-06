WTI crude oil struggles near $72.00 as Saudi Arabia-led upside fades amid downbeat US data, mixed sentiment

- WTI crude oil clings to mild gains after reversing from multi-day high the previous day.
- Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ offered upbeat week start but softer US activity data, mildly offbeat sentiment weighs on Oil price afterward.
- API inventories, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
WTI crude oil treads water around $72.00, defensive after reversing the week-start gains, as energy traders seek fresh clues amid Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the black gold bears the burden of the downbeat US activity data while teasing sellers ahead of the private Oil inventory report.
WTI crude oil marked a week-start gap towards the north as Saudi Arabia copied central bankers’ style to defend the energy price and showed readiness to do “Whatever it takes” to cut the output. On the same line was the weekend upbeat from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, as they agreed on a new output target of 40.46 million barrels per day (mb/d) from 2024.
On the contrary, the US ISM Services PMI declined to 50.3 for May versus 51.5 expected and 51.9 prior whereas growth of the Factory Orders also deteriorated during the stated month to 0.4% versus 0.5% market forecasts and 0.9% previous readings. It should be noted that the final readings of S&P Global Composite PMI and Services PMI also marked softer figures for May.
The downbeat US activity data contrasts with the upbeat China Caixin Services PMI and raise fears of a cut in Oil demand from one of the world’s biggest energy consumers.
It’s worth noting that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva suggested during the weekend that the Fed needs to do more to tame inflation. The same joined concerns about the need for the US large banks to hold more capital to battle the landing crisis and weigh on the sentiment amid a sluggish session.
While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) remain pressured by the press time.
Moving on, the weekly industry inventory report for the black gold, namely from the American Petroleum Institute (API) will be crucial for clear directions amid a light calendar elsewhere. With this, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts.
Technical analysis
Failure to provide a daily closing beyond the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around $73.50 by the press time, directs WTI Crude Oil bears toward the $70.00 round figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|71.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.76
|Daily SMA50
|74.83
|Daily SMA100
|75.63
|Daily SMA200
|78.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.36
|Previous Daily Low
|71.81
|Previous Weekly High
|73.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.12
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls eye 0.6660 resistance confluence and RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6620, making rounds to a two-week high amid Tuesday’s sluggish session as Aussie pair traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision. The quote remains sidelined after rising in the last three consecutive days.
EUR/USD cautiously cheers hawkish ECB bias above 1.0700, German Factory Orders, EU Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700, mildly bid near 1.0715, as it struggles to cheer the broad US Dollar pullback, as well as the hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) concerns ahead of the mid-ties EU data on early Tuesday.
Gold grinds higher past $1,950 amid downbeat United States data
Gold stays on the front foot aroud $1,961, after an upbeat start of the week, as the bullion traders seek more clues to extend the latest rebound during early Tuesday in Asia. The precious metal cheered downbeat United States statistics and dicey markets to regain upside momentum the previous day.
Apple staying mum on Metaverse at WWDC wipes out Metaverse tokens’ value by 10%
Apple recently hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it was expected to kickstart the Metaverse hype again. However, with the anticipation going through the roof, the opposite happened when the company with the biggest market cap failed to talk about the virtual world.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD ready for another hike? Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, June 6 at 04:30 GMT. The market consensus is for the central bank to keep its monetary policy unchanged.