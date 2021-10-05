WTI crude oil seesaws near seven-year high above $77.00 on cautious optimism

- WTI consolidates the heaviest daily jump in three weeks around multi-day top.
- US President Biden’s readiness to trim stimulus top-line underpin recent risk-on mood.
- OPEC+ verdict, firmer US Factory Orders favor bulls amid fears from China, Fed tapering.
- US PMIs, API inventories will decorate calendar, risk catalysts are the key for fresh impulse.
Having jumped to the fresh high since November 2014, WTI bulls take a breather around $77.40 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.
The energy benchmark previously benefited from Monday’s decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+. The oil cartel reconfirmed the previously agreed deal under which 400,000 barrels per day (BPD) would be added in November, per Reuters.
Reuters also adds, “An OPEC+ source had told Reuters shortly before Monday's ministerial talks that the group had faced pressure to ramp up production faster, but added: ‘We are scared of the fourth wave of corona; no one wants to make any big moves.’”
It’s worth noting that the improvement in the market sentiment also helps the oil benchmark amid a quiet session.
The risk appetite improved after US President Joe Biden backed the need to trim the top line of the social safety net package to somewhere between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion, according to two sources familiar with the call, said CNN.
Also, an absence of negative headlines from China, amid off in Beijing, helps the black gold to keep the latest recovery moves.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite a downbeat Wall Street close. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firmer around 1.49% by the press time.
Given the absence of China and mixed concerns over demand, considering the OPEC+ verdict, oil prices may wait for the US PMIs for September for fresh moves. Also important is the weekly inventory data from the industry source, namely the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the late 2018 peak surrounding $76.80 enables the WTI crude oil prices to aim for the $80.00 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|77.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.77
|Daily SMA50
|69.77
|Daily SMA100
|69.98
|Daily SMA200
|64.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.2
|Previous Daily Low
|75.16
|Previous Weekly High
|76.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|73
|Previous Monthly High
|76.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need validation from 1.1660
EUR/USD struggles to extend the rebound from yearly low, sidelined of late. Upbeat RSI, firmer Momentum line favor buyers to overcome immediate resistance line. 50-SMA, three-week-old falling trend line will be a tough nut to crack for bulls.
GBP/USD: Three-week-old resistance challenge bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD keeps the first daily break above 10-DMA in three weeks while taking rounds to 1.3610 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In addition to the DMA breakout, gradually firming RSI line also justifies the three-day uptrend.
EUR/USD: Bulls need validation from 1.1660
EUR/USD struggles to extend the rebound from yearly low, sidelined of late. Upbeat RSI, firmer Momentum line favor buyers to overcome immediate resistance line. 50-SMA, three-week-old falling trend line will be a tough nut to crack for bulls.
Shiba Inu breaks out and SHIB targets $0.0000125
Here's a brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Out analysts evaluate SHIB's trend now that it has broken through a key area of resistance.
RBA Preview: Sluggish economic progress should mean a cautious RBA
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy on Tuesday, October 5. Market players are anticipating an on-hold stance, with no changes to the cash rate and the financial facilities programs.