WTI crude oil jumps 1% amid extended cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia; US inventories eyed

- Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their crude oil production cuts, reducing supply by 1 million and 300K barrels, respectively.
- According to a Reuters poll, American Petroleum Institute (API) expected to report a draw of 2.1 billion barrels in US crude inventories for the week ending September 1.
- Strong US business activity data initially boosts the US Dollar, causing a pullback in WTI prices, before reversing course.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, advanced some 1% on Wednesday due to further draws on US crude oil inventory, while Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their production cuts. WTI is trading at $87.15 after hitting a daily low of $85.49.
WTI advances to $87.15, eyeing the $90.00 mark as major oil producers prolong supply cuts
According to a Reuters poll, the American Petroleum Institute (API) is expected to deliver crude inventories, which analysts expect a drop of 2.1 billion barrels in the week to September 1.
The data comes one day after Russia and Saudi Arabia prolonged their crude output production cuts, with the former slashing 300K barrels of production, while Saudi Arabia's reduced supply by 1 million. That exacerbated the WTI jump of more than 1%, as traders eye $90.00 a barrel.
Earlier data during the day spurred a pullback in WTI after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that business activity in the services sector improved sharply, reaching 54.5, crushing estimates of 2.5. That sponsored a leg-up in the Greenback (USD), which pushed to ten-month highs above 105.000, before reversing its course, though it remains positive.
Oil analysts noted that prices would be upward pressured as US refineries enter their maintenance period. However, speculation that Iran, Venezuela, and Lybia could increase oil supply could cap the rise in WTI price.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, WTI is expected to extend its uptrend, with buyers eyeing the November 11 high of $90.08 per barrel. Also, the daily chart depicts a golden cross formed in late August and high oil prices trading at year-to-date (YTD) levels, which could exacerbate a push toward the latter. Nevertheless, buyers must conquer the $88.00 figure before challenging $90.00. Conversely, If WTI drops below the September 5 daily low of $85.07, that could pave the way for a deeper pullback.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|86.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.52
|Daily SMA50
|78.41
|Daily SMA100
|75.24
|Daily SMA200
|76.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.55
|Previous Daily Low
|84.58
|Previous Weekly High
|85.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.21
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0700, finds resistance at 1.0730 Premium
EUR/USD rebounded after hitting a fresh monthly low at 1.0702. However, the recovery was limited as the pair reached the resistance area near 1.0730. The US Dollar continues to receive support from US economic data and risk aversion.
GBP/USD posts lowest daily close in three months near 1.2500
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2481 on Wednesday, reaching the lowest intraday level since June 8. The pair then rebounded to the 1.2500 area as the momentum of the US Dollar faded. The Pound was among the weaker performers following cautious comments from BOE officials.
Gold approaches $1,900 as odds for a Fed hike increase Premium
The US Dollar keeps marching higher on Wednesday, resulting in XAU/USD extending its slide for a fourth consecutive day. Gold currently trades near an intraday low of $1,915.27 a troy ounce, achieved after the release of mixed United States (US) macroeconomic data.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A lot lies on whether these support levels hold
Bitcoin (BTC) price, just like Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) continues to move horizontally along crucial support levels. This is risky especially as momentum continues to fad and prices may start falling soon.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: August service sector data beats estimates, but DJIA still declines
Dow Jones index weakened over half a percent on Tuesday, as WTI Oil reached $88 per barrel. US Treasury yields fall across maturities, except for the 3-month bill. US ISM Services PMI for August surpassed expectations.