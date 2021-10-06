WTI crude oil grinds higher around $79.00 ahead of EIA inventories

- WTI bulls take a breather after five-day uptrend to November 2014 peak.
- Mildly sour market sentiment challenges API inventories, OPEC+ verdict to keep buyers hopeful.
- EIA inventories, US ADP Employment Change and risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse.
WTI picks up bids to $78.80 as buyers pause the five-day uptrend around multi-day top during early Wednesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark struggles to extend the rally amid cautious optimism in the market and the firmer US Dollar Index (DXY) prices.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a three-day downtrend on Tuesday, keeping the upside moves near the 94.00 threshold by the press time while tracking firmer US Treasury yields and stronger data at home. However, Wall Street had its good day but the S&P 500 Futures drops 0.10% intraday at the latest amid indecision over the US stimulus and raising the debt ceiling issues.
US President Joe Biden stays optimistic over having the US debt ceiling extended before the October 18 deadline despite the GOP rejection. The reason could be the latest shift in the Republican policymakers’ tone and the global rating giant Moody’s keeping of the US credit rating.
Furthermore, the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) investigation over the exclusion of China imports also keeps the oil buyers hopeful.
Above all, the OPEC+ verdict to respect the previous agreement of increasing the output in a phased manner, versus the market expectations of higher supplies, keeps the oil buyers hopeful.
On the contrary, the Sino-American tussles over Taiwan and fears of virus resurgence, as well as the Fed tapering, challenge the WTI bulls.
It’s worth noting that the American Petroleum Institute (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock dropped below 4.127M previous reading to 0.951M for the period ended on October 01.
Moving on, the weekly reading of the official oil stockpile from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will join the US ADP Employment Change for September to direct short-term oil moves.
Technical analysis
Unless declining back below the July month’s high near $76.40, WTI bulls remain hopeful to recall the $80.00 on the chart.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|78.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.74
|Daily SMA50
|70.02
|Daily SMA100
|70.23
|Daily SMA200
|64.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.23
|Previous Daily Low
|77.29
|Previous Weekly High
|76.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|73
|Previous Monthly High
|76.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD: Seesaws near 1.1600 inside bear flag on 4H
EUR/USD struggles for a clear direction within a bearish chart pattern. Sellers await 1.1580 break, bulls need 1.1640 clearance for fresh entries. Easing bullish bias of MACD, failures to rebound keep bears hopeful.
GBP/USD: Bulls need validation from 100-SMA
GBP/USD struggles to keep the latest rebound above 1.3600, recently easing to 1.3625 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair crossed the key 1.3600-3610 resistance area, now support, the previous day but the 100-SMA challenges the upside moves. The Momentum indicator also hints at the bull’s tiredness.
