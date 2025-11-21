WTI Crude dives below $58.00 amid hopes of a peace deal in Ukraine

Oil prices depreciated for the third consecutive day on Friday, with the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate breaking below the $58.00 line for the first time since late October, as the US administration works to reach a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

News reports affirm that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has pledged to work on a peace proposal from the US that includes concessions of Ukrainian territory to Russia and a reduction of the Ukrainian armed forces, issues that had been considered a red line for the Ukrainian Government months ago.



This news comes on the day that the US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil come into effect, an event already discounted by the market. Investors are now considering a peace deal that would attenuate those sanctions and increase crude supply, with global demand expected to remain weak.

Technical Analysis

on

WTI US OIL has broken support at $58.18, and trades at $57.80, following a 4.5% decline in the last three days. A downward-sloping trend line from $62.27 caps recoveries. The Relative Strength Index (14) prints at 32.90, near oversold and signaling persistent bearish momentum.



Immediate support is at the daily low of $57.70. Further down, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the $55.97 low to the $62.33 high sits at $57.34. The deeper level offers nearby support, and a close below it would open the door to further downside.

On the topside, a recovery through $58.63 could expose $60.00, while the descending line near $60.61 would continue to cap. Momentum would improve only once RSI stabilizes back above the midline; otherwise, rebounds would remain limited.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)