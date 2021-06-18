WTI consolidates Thursday’s slide below $71 mark

- WTI sellers take a breather after the two-day heavy sell-off.
- DXY on track for the best week in nine months.
- The downside to be capped by upbeat oil demand outlook.
WTI (futures on Nymex) is wavering in a narrow range on the $70 level so far this Friday, having faced rejection at the $71 threshold.
At the time of writing, the US oil posts small losses near 70.69, looking to record the third straight weekly rise.
The black gold extends its corrective downside from two-and-a-half year highs of $72.99, although strengthening demand outlook for oil is likely to keep the pullback short-lived.
Meanwhile, the persistent US dollar’s strength after the Fed turned hawkish and signalld sooner-than-expected rate hikes, keeping the upside attempted limited in the USD-sensitive oil. The dollar is set to record the best week in nine months, currently holding near two-month highs.
Further, progress in the nuclear talks between Iran and the US also undermines the sentiment around oil. Earlier this week, Iran announced that it has reached a broad agreement with the US over the lifting of the energy sanctions.
WTI technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|70.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.55
|Daily SMA50
|65.5
|Daily SMA100
|62.91
|Daily SMA200
|53.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.09
|Previous Daily Low
|69.56
|Previous Weekly High
|70.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.35
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
