WTI consolidates near $72.90 after Houthi’s attack on USS Laboon in the Red Sea

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • WTI price gains ground for the third session on fear of conflict escalation in the Red Sea.
  • Iran-led Houthis launched a cruise missile at the US Navy vessel in the Red Sea.
  • Protesters threatened to close down two additional oil and gas facilities in Libya.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price attempts to move on an upward trajectory, trading near $72.90 per barrel during the Asian session on Monday. Crude oil prices could potentially experience further gains due to concerns over the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict. This speculation has heightened, particularly after Iran-led Houthis fired an anti-ship cruise missile at the USS Laboon in the Red Sea on Monday. The missile was intercepted by a US fighter jet, resulting in no harm to the navy vessel or the aircraft.

The current situation follows the military attacks on Iran-led Houthi targets carried out by the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday. In response to the strikes, several tanker owners chose to avoid the Red Sea, and multiple tankers altered their course on Friday. While traders remained vigilant for potential impacts on shipments in the Strait of Hormuz, they were also closely monitoring Iran's response. On Sunday, the Houthi militia group issued a threat of a "strong and effective response" after the United States conducted another strike overnight, escalating tensions.

US President Joe Biden expressed concern about the potential impact of the war in the Middle East on oil prices. This concern comes in the wake of increased tensions in the region after the United States and Britain launched numerous air strikes across Yemen on Houthi targets. The military actions have contributed to a rise in oil prices, prompting President Biden to acknowledge the potential economic repercussions of the conflict on global oil markets.

Protesters threatened to close down two additional oil and gas facilities in Libya. This comes after the shutdown of the Sharara field on January 7. The protests are driven by concerns about corruption, and the threat to shut down more facilities indicates ongoing tensions and challenges within the country's energy sector.

WTI US OIL: additional technical levels

Overview
Today last price 72.85
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 72.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.83
Daily SMA50 74
Daily SMA100 80
Daily SMA200 77.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.28
Previous Daily Low 72.48
Previous Weekly High 75.28
Previous Weekly Low 70.21
Previous Monthly High 76.79
Previous Monthly Low 67.97
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.39

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers below a psychological level amid a stable US Dollar

AUD/USD hovers below a psychological level amid a stable US Dollar

The AUD/USD attempts to recover its losses on Monday after a decline in the previous two sessions. Surprisingly, the Aussie gains ground despite a stable US Dollar amid subdued US Treasury yields. The market is anticipated to be relatively quiet regarding US economic data due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Industrial Production data

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Industrial Production data

EUR/USD posts modest gains, trading near 1.0953 during the early Asian session on Monday. The softer US Dollar and risk-on environment lend some support to the major pair. Due to the lack of top-tier US economic data, risk sentiment is anticipated to remain the primary driver of the major pair price movement. 

EUR/USD News

Gold: Further upside for XAU/USD appears elusive amid a US holiday

Gold: Further upside for XAU/USD appears elusive amid a US holiday

Gold price is sitting near the highest level in five days above $2,050 in Asian trading on Monday, helped by a cautiously optimistic market mood, increased US Federal Reserve bets for a March rate cut and a US holiday-led thin trading conditions.  

Gold News

AXS reclaiming the Christmas high of $11.15 will remain hopium unless this happens

AXS reclaiming the Christmas high of $11.15 will remain hopium unless this happens

Axie Infinity is trading with a bullish bias despite the recent crash. It comes after recording an intra-day high of $11.15 on December 25, with the bulls pushing to reclaim this level. Meanwhile, markets are anticipating a bounce after the recent slump.

Read more

Week ahead: China GDP and December CPI reports eyed amid rate cut frenzy

Week ahead: China GDP and December CPI reports eyed amid rate cut frenzy

China reports Q4 GDP data on Wednesday; is a rebound in store? CPI numbers due in UK, Japan and Canada. Retail sales to be the main focus in the US.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures