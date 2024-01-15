WTI consolidates near $72.90 after Houthi’s attack on USS Laboon in the Red Sea

- WTI price gains ground for the third session on fear of conflict escalation in the Red Sea.
- Iran-led Houthis launched a cruise missile at the US Navy vessel in the Red Sea.
- Protesters threatened to close down two additional oil and gas facilities in Libya.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price attempts to move on an upward trajectory, trading near $72.90 per barrel during the Asian session on Monday. Crude oil prices could potentially experience further gains due to concerns over the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict. This speculation has heightened, particularly after Iran-led Houthis fired an anti-ship cruise missile at the USS Laboon in the Red Sea on Monday. The missile was intercepted by a US fighter jet, resulting in no harm to the navy vessel or the aircraft.
The current situation follows the military attacks on Iran-led Houthi targets carried out by the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday. In response to the strikes, several tanker owners chose to avoid the Red Sea, and multiple tankers altered their course on Friday. While traders remained vigilant for potential impacts on shipments in the Strait of Hormuz, they were also closely monitoring Iran's response. On Sunday, the Houthi militia group issued a threat of a "strong and effective response" after the United States conducted another strike overnight, escalating tensions.
US President Joe Biden expressed concern about the potential impact of the war in the Middle East on oil prices. This concern comes in the wake of increased tensions in the region after the United States and Britain launched numerous air strikes across Yemen on Houthi targets. The military actions have contributed to a rise in oil prices, prompting President Biden to acknowledge the potential economic repercussions of the conflict on global oil markets.
Protesters threatened to close down two additional oil and gas facilities in Libya. This comes after the shutdown of the Sharara field on January 7. The protests are driven by concerns about corruption, and the threat to shut down more facilities indicates ongoing tensions and challenges within the country's energy sector.
WTI US OIL: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|72.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.83
|Daily SMA50
|74
|Daily SMA100
|80
|Daily SMA200
|77.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.28
|Previous Daily Low
|72.48
|Previous Weekly High
|75.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.21
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
