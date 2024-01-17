WTI consolidates near $72.10 after recent losses, US Crude oil output increases

Share:

WTI price moves sideways with a negative bias as US oil facilities increase output.

EIA revealed that the Permian Basin production rose by 5.5 thousand bpd to 5.9 million bpd.

US Central Command has reported about targeting a Houthi missile facility in Yemen.

Improved US Dollar impacts the demand for dollar-denominated Crude oil among other countries.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price hovers around $72.10 per barrel during the Asian session on Wednesday. The price of the WTI Crude oil experienced downward pressure as United States (US) Crude oil production facilities slightly increased net output during the week. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) disclosed that production in the Permian Basin rose by 5.5 thousand barrels per day to 5.9 million barrels per day.

Moreover, the completion and expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, in Canada, play a significant role in facilitating the transportation of Crude oil from production areas to refineries and export terminals. This will ramp up the North American crude oil output. The rise in Canadian crude oil production observed in November has positioned Canada as the fourth-largest global producer of barrels.

The continued supply disruption in the Red Sea is acting as a deterrent to a more significant downward movement in Crude oil prices. In response to the situation, the US Central Command has reported another airstrike targeting a Houthi missile facility in Yemen. The rationale behind this third military strike against Houthi targets is cited as an imminent threat posed by four missiles to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) gains upward support following recent remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Fed Governor Christopher Waller emphasized that, despite positive developments in the inflation outlook, the central bank is not in a hurry to outline plans for rate cuts. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also suggested over the weekend that premature interest rate cuts could result in fluctuations in inflation.

The strengthened Greenback is countering the impact of the Red Sea disruption. A stronger US Dollar has implications for the demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including oil, among countries that use other currencies. It can make such commodities more expensive for buyers using alternative currencies.

Shell, the British energy pioneer, has agreed to sell its Nigerian onshore oil and gas subsidiary to a consortium of five primarily local companies for up to $2.4 billion. This move comes as the subsidiary has faced challenges over the years, including issues with theft, sabotage, and operational difficulties, leading to costly repairs and high-profile lawsuits.