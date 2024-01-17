WTI consolidates near $72.10 after recent losses, US Crude oil output increases

- WTI price moves sideways with a negative bias as US oil facilities increase output.
- EIA revealed that the Permian Basin production rose by 5.5 thousand bpd to 5.9 million bpd.
- US Central Command has reported about targeting a Houthi missile facility in Yemen.
- Improved US Dollar impacts the demand for dollar-denominated Crude oil among other countries.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price hovers around $72.10 per barrel during the Asian session on Wednesday. The price of the WTI Crude oil experienced downward pressure as United States (US) Crude oil production facilities slightly increased net output during the week. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) disclosed that production in the Permian Basin rose by 5.5 thousand barrels per day to 5.9 million barrels per day.
Moreover, the completion and expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, in Canada, play a significant role in facilitating the transportation of Crude oil from production areas to refineries and export terminals. This will ramp up the North American crude oil output. The rise in Canadian crude oil production observed in November has positioned Canada as the fourth-largest global producer of barrels.
The continued supply disruption in the Red Sea is acting as a deterrent to a more significant downward movement in Crude oil prices. In response to the situation, the US Central Command has reported another airstrike targeting a Houthi missile facility in Yemen. The rationale behind this third military strike against Houthi targets is cited as an imminent threat posed by four missiles to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) gains upward support following recent remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Fed Governor Christopher Waller emphasized that, despite positive developments in the inflation outlook, the central bank is not in a hurry to outline plans for rate cuts. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also suggested over the weekend that premature interest rate cuts could result in fluctuations in inflation.
The strengthened Greenback is countering the impact of the Red Sea disruption. A stronger US Dollar has implications for the demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including oil, among countries that use other currencies. It can make such commodities more expensive for buyers using alternative currencies.
Shell, the British energy pioneer, has agreed to sell its Nigerian onshore oil and gas subsidiary to a consortium of five primarily local companies for up to $2.4 billion. This move comes as the subsidiary has faced challenges over the years, including issues with theft, sabotage, and operational difficulties, leading to costly repairs and high-profile lawsuits.
WTI US OIL: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|71.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.68
|Daily SMA50
|73.73
|Daily SMA100
|79.83
|Daily SMA200
|77.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.67
|Previous Daily Low
|71.86
|Previous Weekly High
|75.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.21
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays below 0.6600 after mixed China's GDP data
AUD/USD is defending minor bids below 0.6600 after mixed Chinese GDP and activity data failed to impress. The pair trades cautiously amid the US Dollar consolidation and risk-averse markets. The focus now remains on geopolitics and US Retail Sales data.
EUR/USD licks wounds near five-week lows below 1.0900
EUR/USD is nursing losses below 1.0900 early Wednesday, following a sharp sell-off to five-week lows of 1.0862 on Tuesday. The US Dollar is taking a breather, as investors weigh the Fed's rates outlook amid persistent geopolitical risks. US Retail Sales data eyed.
Gold price hangs near weekly low, bears await a sustained break below 50-day SMA
Gold price languishes near the weekly low amid the underlying bullish tone around the USD. Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut push the US bond yields higher and underpin the buck. The geopolitical risks and China’s economic woes could limit losses for the safe-haven metal.
Fan token pioneer Chiliz price rallies 18% in a day, causing largest liquidations in three months
Chiliz price rallied over the past 24 hours to become one of the biggest gainers of the week. The cryptocurrency, while it might have brought profits to many investors, also caused losses to many traders who were pining for a crash in price.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation expected to slow further in December as price pressures abate
With increased bets for an interest cut by the Bank of England as early as April, the all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom will be closely scrutinized for gauging the timing of the BoE policy pivot and its impact on the Pound Sterling.