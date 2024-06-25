WTI consolidates gains near $82.00 amid hope for strong summer driving demand

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $82.00 on Tuesday. The rise of the WTI price is bolstered by the hope for a strong summer driving demand and oil supply concerns amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Summer demand is likely to drive the WTI price higher. JPMorgan reported that global oil demand has increased by 1.4 million bpd this month, supported by robust summer travel across Europe and Asia. Geopolitical risks in the Middle East and Ukraine could endanger crude flows from the region, which also underpin the WTI price. TD Securities’s senior commodity strategist, Ryan McKay, said that supply risks are now back in focus as tensions are building on the Israel-Lebanon border. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the most intense phase of the assault against Hamas in Gaza is close to ending while stressing the broader war against Hamas wages on, per CNN. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Monday that Kyiv attacked around 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals, and bases, but did not provide a time range for the strikes. On the other hand, the stronger US Dollar (USD) and the hawkish stance of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials might weigh on the black gold. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Monday that she does not believe the Fed should cut rates before policymakers are confident that inflation is headed towards 2%. Higher interest rates generally weigh on WTI prices as it increases the cost of borrowing, which can dampen economic activity and oil demand.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.