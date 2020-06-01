WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes

- WTI off 3-month highs, but buoyed by output cuts extension talks.
- Renewed US-China trade war fear saps energy out of the bulls.
- All eyes on the risk trends and US weekly crude supplies.
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is posting small losses in the European session, extending its upside consolidation phase from three-month tops of 35.89, reached in early Asia.
The sellers continue to lurk on every attempt above the 35.50 barrier, in light of the latest shift in the risk sentiment on the report that China has asked its local firms to stop importing US farm goods. This comes as Beijing evaluates the US action on the Hong Kong issue. Investors remain wary about its impact on the US-China phase one trade agreement.
Meanwhile, the black gold continues to draw support from the talks around the OPEC+ oil output cuts extension, with the latest Reuters report citing that the OPEC and Russia are moving closer to a compromise on the duration of record oil output cuts extensions by one or two months.
Further, the optimism about the global economic recovery, as the economies re-open up from the coronavirus-imposed lockdown restrictions, helps the bulls hold on to the 35 mark. The barrel of WTI also benefits from a broadly weaker US dollar, with the US dollar index nursing losses around 98.00.
Meanwhile, markets digest the news that Saudi Arabia is expected to raise its official selling price (OSP) for all grades it sells to Asia in July. Next of relevance for the oil traders remain the US ISM Manufacturing PMI report and the weekly US crude supplies data for near-term trading impetus.
WTI technical levels to watch
The bears remain in control, with the immediate support aligned at 35.00 (round figure), below which the next support awaits at 34.58/52 (100, 5-DMA). To the upside, the three-month highs of 35.89 could be tested, as the bulls target the 36 handle.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|35.40
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|35.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|29.74
|Daily SMA50
|25.83
|Daily SMA100
|37.37
|Daily SMA200
|47.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|35.92
|Previous Daily Low
|32.54
|Previous Weekly High
|35.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|31.33
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|34.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|33.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|33.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|31.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|30.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|36.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recedes towards 1.1100 amid renewed US-China trade fears
EUR/USD trims gains and eases towards 1.1100 amid broad US dollar bounce, with US-China trade jitters back in play. Mixed Euro area final Manufacturing PMIs also keep a lid on the upside.
GBP/USD struggles to extend gains above 1.2400
GBP/USD trades above 1.2400 but struggles to extend gains, as the US dollar bears take a breather amid renewed US-China trade war fears. The UK Final Manufacturing PMI failed to cheer the GBP traders.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is posting small losses in the European session, extending its upside consolidation phase from three-month tops of 35.89, reached in early Asia.