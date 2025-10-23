WTI climbs to near two-week high above $60.00 as US sanctions on Russian oil companies

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $60.10 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI climbs to a near two-week high after the United States (US) hit Russia's major oil companies with sanctions.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the US President Donald Trump administration hit Russia's major oil companies with sanctions and accused the Russians of a lack of commitment toward ending the war in Ukraine. Sanctions on Russia could limit its crude exports to global markets, raising concerns about tighter global supply and pushing the WTI price higher.

The fresh sanctions were announced one day after plans for a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were put on hold. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that the new sanctions target Lukoil and Rosneft, two of Russia's largest oil companies. "Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine," said Bessent.

Additionally, signals of stronger demand also provide some support to the WTI price. Data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday revealed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending October 17 declined 961,000 barrels compared to a rise of 3.524 million barrels in the previous week. The forecast had predicted a growth of 1.8 million barrels.

On the other hand, concerns over excess supply might cap the upside for the black gold. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) have pushed ahead with plans to increase oil supply. This has led analysts to predict a surplus of crude this year and next year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) last week projected a global surplus of nearly 4 million barrels per day in 2026.