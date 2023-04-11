WTI bulls move back in to test the recent production cut highs

- WTI jumps to test resistance again as US Dollar retreats.
- Production cuts keeps the black gold better bid.
WTI oil prices climbed over 2% to $81.55 a barrel on Tuesday while investors get set for data that may show further declines in US oil and fuel inventories. Additionally, a weaker US Dollar ahead of potentially cooling inflation data on Wednesday has been bullish for energy prices.
The US reports its Consumer Price Index on Wednesday and analysts at TD Securities argued that ´´core prices likely cooled off modestly in March, with the index still rising a strong 0.4% MoM.´´ Ebbing price pressures are diminishing the prospects of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Markets are pricing for the Fed to cut rates by year-end on an expected recession and a softer US Dollar, as a consequence, makes oil cheaper for non-Dollar denominated investments, helping to support higher oil. Also, tightness in global oil supplies is supporting crude prices with the continued halt of 400,000 bpd of Iraqi crude oil exports.
Looking to core fundamentals, a Wall Street Journal survey is forecasting that tomorrow's weekly Energy Information Administration report will show a 600,000-barrel decline in crude-oil stockpiles and a 1.7M-barrel fall in gasoline inventories. This would mark an eighth consecutive decline in gasoline inventories and will put crude inventories at their lowest since early February.
Meanwhile, The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its price forecast for Brent crude oil by 2.5% in the agency's influential monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook following OPEC's decision earlier this month to reduce production by around 1.1 million barrels per day to support prices and lower global oil inventories. The agency raised its forecast for Brent crude, the global benchmark, to US$85.00 per barrel from its prior US$83.00 target on lower supply.
On the flip side, a bearish factor for crude was the International Monetary Fund, IMF, said that five years from now, global growth is expected to be around 3% — the lowest medium-term forecast in a World Economic Outlook for over 30 years.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.51
|Today Daily Change %
|1.89
|Today daily open
|79.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.38
|Daily SMA50
|75.75
|Daily SMA100
|76.79
|Daily SMA200
|82.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.19
|Previous Daily Low
|79.64
|Previous Weekly High
|81.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.76
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.