WTI breaks the $100 mark, last reached in 2014, though retreats to $96.00 as Ukraine/Russia war escalate

- WTI gained up to 7.60% in the day but retreated to $96.00 as bulls take a breath.
- Ukraine – Russia woes keep grabbing market players’ attention, so WTI’s could resume its rally in any moment.
- WTI Technical Outlook: If WTI bulls keep prices above $95.79, they could have a second chance towards $100.
The US crude oil benchmark, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), is rallying 5% during the day, but at one time, it broke the $100 barrier for the first time since July 2014. At press time, WTI is trading at $96.28.
The market sentiment remains downbeat, attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, grabbing news headlines around the globe. During the Asian session, Russian President Vladimir putting announced that a special military operation in Ukraine was underway. The military deployment by Russia were bombers loaded with weapons, special forces, and the launch of missiles to Ukrainian command centers.
As the invasion grows, Western and NATO countries condemned the attack from Russia to Ukraine and are expected to impose another round of sanctions, harsher than the previous ones. Some of the sanctions that could be imposed are: freezing assets in the EU and blocking Russian banks to EU financial markets, while UK’s prime minister is pushing for Russia’s ejection of the SWIFT payment system.
Putting Ukraine/Russia’s woes aside, Iran Nuclear talks have improved, as reported by Iran’s top security official, that said that it is possible to achieve a good agreement regarding a nuclear deal, as reported by Reuters.
With the latest developments crossing the wires, the US is working on a plan with the International Energy Agency over a combined release of additional crude from strategic petroleum reserve, per Reuters sources.
Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration revealed its weekly report. They said that “working gas in storage was 1,782 Bcf as of Friday, February 18, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 129 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 209 Bcf less than last year at this time and 214 Bcf below the five-year average of 1,996 Bcf. At 1,782 Bcf, the total working gas is within the five-year historical range,” as reported by the US EIA.
Market’s reaction to Putin announcing the invasion of Ukraine
WTI’s rallied from the $92.78 region towards $100.50, close to an $8.00 move, followed by a retracement towards the $96.20 area, as American traders got to their offices.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
WTI daily chart depicts the US crude oil benchmark is upwards, despite retreating from daily highs around $100.50. Nevertheless, to further extend the rally, WTI bulls will need a daily close above February 14 daily high at $95.79. If that is achieved, then WTI bulls would remain hopeful for a second attempt to breach and sustain the $100.00 mark.
Therefore, WTI’s first resistance level would be $96.00. Breach of the latter would expose crucial resistance levels. The next one would be $97.00, followed by August 2014 cycle high at $98.55, and then an attack towards $100.00.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.31
|Today Daily Change
|3.39
|Today Daily Change %
|3.69
|Today daily open
|91.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.66
|Daily SMA50
|82.93
|Daily SMA100
|80.15
|Daily SMA200
|75.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.58
|Previous Daily Low
|90.39
|Previous Weekly High
|94.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.29
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2022 lows as US traders feel the pain
EUR/USD remains under constant bearish pressure as safe-haven flows continue to boost the greenback. US traders push the pair to fresh one-year low below 1.1120- Investors eye the latest geopolitical developments after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.3300, reaches fresh 2022 lows
GBP/USD is suffering heavy losses on Thursday as the intense flight to safety allows the dollar to outperform its rivals. The pair trades at its lowest level of 2022, sliding through 1.3300 as investors stay focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2022 lows as US traders feel the pain
EUR/USD remains under constant bearish pressure as safe-haven flows continue to boost the greenback. US traders push the pair to fresh one-year low below 1.1120- Investors eye the latest geopolitical developments after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.3300, reaches fresh 2022 lows
GBP/USD is suffering heavy losses on Thursday as the intense flight to safety allows the dollar to outperform its rivals. The pair trades at its lowest level of 2022, sliding through 1.3300 as investors stay focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.