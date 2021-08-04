WTI bears in control into early Asia on covid concerns

- WTI ends the day near the lows on the coronavirus spread.
- Bears are concerned that demand will be sapped and an imbalance will prevail.
At $67.96, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude spot was down some 3.19% in the close of the US forex sessions, near to the lows of the day at $67.88 scored at the start of the day.
Prices fell for the third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday with a surprise build in US crude stockpiles and the negative US economic reports have not helped.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude stockpiles rose by an unexpected 3.6 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories fell by a bigger-than-forecast 5.3 million barrels.
There are also concerns mounting over the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant that is expected to weigh on global energy demand.
The Delta variant poses new risks for the world's second-biggest economy, China, which is a large consumer of oil.
''The market is pricing out some of the extreme tightness that was expected in coming months, which could be consistent with more widespread Chinese lockdowns,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
However, the analysts argued that China has ''previously found success in containing outbreaks with localized containment measures that have had only marginal impacts on commodity demand, but anxiety surrounding the delta-variant is growing nonetheless.''
''An underwhelming impact on demand would suggest that OPEC+'s cautious supply increases would still keep global energy markets on an extreme tightening trajectory,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.77
|Today Daily Change
|-2.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.16
|Today daily open
|69.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.57
|Daily SMA50
|71.22
|Daily SMA100
|66.9
|Daily SMA200
|58.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.58
|Previous Daily Low
|68.9
|Previous Weekly High
|73.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.37
|Previous Monthly High
|76.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
