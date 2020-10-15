- Oil prices rally in New York but remain down on the day.
- Demand-side risks mounting as the COVID-19 second wave swells and USD catches a bid.
The price of US oil is trading at $40.88 and between a range of $39.25 and $41.27, down some 0.5% on the day so far.
The rally in the greenback, carving out a bullish chart pattern, has sapped the appeal of commodities, capping the CRB index below the October highs.
DXY daily reverse head and shoulders
The heaviness in oil prices comes despite signs of stronger demand in Asia whereby China’s crude oil imports rose 17.6% YoY to 48.5mt in September.
The swell of the second wave of the coronavirus across Europe and the US is fanning the expectations of a slowdown amid the broader rising product inventories.
However, oil did get a bit of a boost from today's crude oil stocks change.
A draw of 3.8 million barrels in the week ending October 9th was reported in a weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Analysts estimate was for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels.
''Of course, the growing use of localized lockdowns are raising fears that energy demand could once again be set to tumble,'' analysts at TD Securities explained, adding:
''Thus far, we see no evidence of this from our real-time commodity demand indicator, which continues to show a stalling but not deteriorating demand profile, nor from real-time mobility tracking. With a second wave well underway, this is the primary risk for energy bulls at the moment.''
OPEC to taper?
As for OPEC, markets are waiting to see whether the cartel will follow through with prior plans of tapering the historic output deal.
If there are signs that they will not, owing to the rising demand void, them that would be a fly in the ointment for bears.
''The strike on the OPEC+ put is nearly at the money, while upside risks including a vaccine announcement in the coming months are underpriced.
Normalizing demand expectations and OPEC+ signalling a willingness to revise their planned tapering of the historic output deal will continue to offer strong support in energy markets,'' the analysts at TD Securities argued.
However, Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, said the group is optimistic about the oil recovery and will stick with its plan for a gradual tapering of output cuts in January.
IEA warns of 8% fall in demand
Meanwhile, the IEA is less bullish.
The IEA argues that a move to bring back production will leave the market precariously balanced and limit further declines in global stockpiles.
It said demand is on track to fall 8% this year and is still only 94% of 2019 levels.
WTI levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading under 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims disappointed with 898,000.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 amid reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Bitcoin is sluggish at $10,400, but the bullish narrative to new yearly highs is building credence. Ethereum is staring into a period of volatility as price action to $400 beckons.
WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.