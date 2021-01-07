WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc kicks into high gear as analysts relay bullish sentiment

- NASDAQ:WKHS climbs another 5.44% on Wednesday amidst a volatile day for the markets.
- Recent deals for the electric truck company have analysts singing its praises.
- Workhorse CEO capitalizes on stock success and sells some of his holdings.
NASDAQ:WKHS has surged through the early-year market volatility and managed to post consecutive positive days despite many of its peers having a tumultuous start to the year. On Wednesday, Workhorse added another 5.44% and closed the trading session at $23.65 amidst civil unrest at the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C. The current trajectory for Workhorse has it within reach of the stock’s all-time highs of $30.99, especially if the electric truck maker is able to lock down some more contracts later this year.
Workhorse’s recent deals with Pritchard Companies and Pride Group Enterprises signals a change in investor sentiment as the stock was previously being weighed down by the continued delays of the USPS vehicle contract. Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch is bullish on Workhorse’s outlook in 2021, estimated a total vehicle delivery of nearly 12,000 trucks by 2024, and has upped his rating to ‘buy’ with a price target of $23. Rusch also estimates that total revenue from the Pride agreement could be upwards of $500 million by the end of it, which bodes well for both the company and its investors.
WKHS stock news
The dangling carrot that is the USPS contract still looms over Workhorse as we approach yet another deadline for the deal. Rusch does state that he believes Workhorse has positioned itself to at least claim a part of that deal, and the recent agreements can only help bolster Workhorse’s reputation in the delivery industry. If Workhorse were to win a substantial portion of the contract, it would certainly mean loyal investors would be in for a massive gain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading around 1.23 but off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. US data and coronavirus developments are eyed.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.