The market has strongly priced in the fact that the Riksbank will frontload, as it expects the bank to cut rates by a whopping 50 basis points today, from 3.25% to 2.75%. It had also signaled this frontloading in September, when it cut by only 25 basis points. It signaled a rate cut at each of the two remaining meetings this year (November and December), even mentioning the possibility of 50 basis points at one of the two meetings. According to the market, the time for 50 bp has come today, Commerzbank’s FX Analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
Riksbank to proceed more gradually
“In my view, the Riksbank wants to use the rapid interest rate cuts to support the economy and avoid inflation falling to excessively low levels, since it has fallen significantly in recent months and is now below the inflation target. The new figures for October, which will be released today before the Riksbank decision, should confirm the picture, although base effects could lead to a slight increase in the annual rate. Furthermore, the latest economic data have tended to fuel concerns that the economy is still growing only sluggishly and could use support.”
“I expect it to change its wording only slightly today. The market is pricing in 50 basis points today, sees only a small chance of a further interest rate move in December, but then a 50 bp move again in January. I think the Riksbank will proceed more gradually. So if it really is planning 75 basis points by year-end, pricing in 50 basis points makes sense for today. If it plans only 50 basis points by year-end, it will cut 25 basis points today and in December.
“In my opinion, such sharp jumps of 50 bp at every second meeting make no sense in view of the fact that the Riksbank has often emphasized in the past that it prefers a gradual monetary policy. The SEK also generally suffers from ongoing market uncertainty. Depending on what the Riksbank indicates for the upcoming meetings, there may still be shifts in interest rate expectations. However, these are likely to revolve primarily around the timing of the cuts (gradual, less gradual), rather than the ‘terminal rate’, so I expect only a minor impact on the SEK.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Pound Sterling edges higher after BoE rate cut, focus shifts to Governor Bailey – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% following the November meeting, as expected, and said that the budget is forecast to boost inflation. BoE Governor Bailey will speak on the policy outlook in a press conference next.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0750 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds higher ground and trades above 1.0750 on Thursday. The pair finds support from a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders unwind their Trump win-inspired USD longs ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
Gold recovers above $2,660, awaits Fed rate decision
Gold recovers slightly following Wednesday's sharp decline and trades above $2,660. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggles to push higher after Trump-inspired upsurge, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of the Fed policy decisions.
Federal Reserve expected to deliver 25 bps interest-rate cut, shrugging off Trump victory
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.