Apple is an American multinational technology company headquartered in California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. Apple shares are entering a strong time of the year. From February 04 through to April 05 Apple shares have gained eleven times in the last fourteen years. Although Apple shares lost value during the initial fall in share values last year as COVID-19 took a grip of the markets the demand for technology was high during lockdown boasting sales. Apple could be a stock that sees it share price rise between now and April if the seasonals play out again.

Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is if there is any strong risk off trading.

