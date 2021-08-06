Apple has a series of exciting new products planned from the iPhone 13 through to the new MacBook Pro. The range of products that Apple are planning is impressive given the COVID-19 induced lockdowns and shortage of materials. So, will Apple shares be apple to rise higher in anticipation of these new products being released?
Over the last 25 years, Apple has risen 80% of the time between August 06 and September 20 with an average return of +6.47%. The largest gain was in 1999 with a 46% gain. The largest loss was in the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 registering a -20.18% loss.
Major Trade Risks: Any surprises to Apple’s product launches or supply chains could weigh on Apple stock.
