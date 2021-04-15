White House: US issuing sanctions on Russia in response to election interference

In a statement published on Thursday, the White House announced that the US will be issuing sanction on Russia in response to Moscow's election interference, activities targeting dissidents and malicious cyber activities, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"The US will defend our national interests, impose costs for Russian government actions to harm the US."
"The US will prohibit US financial institutions from buying primary market Russian government bonds issued after June 14, 2021."
"US sanctions 32 entities and individuals for carrying out Russian government's interference in 2020 US election."
"US President Joe Biden's executive order sanctioning Russian sovereign debt allows actions to be expanded in future."
Market reaction
The USD/RUB pair is rising sharply on this development and was last seen gaining 1.6% on a daily basis at 77.0960.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from highs as investors await US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has backed down from the highs near 1.20 as the dollar benefits from the Fed's upbeat mood. All eyes are on US Retail Sales, which are set to leap.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
Bitcoin price shows a correction in play after the MRI flashed a red ‘one’ cycle top signal. Ethereum shows a strong trend continuation while the rest of the market experiences a minor pullback.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,750 resistance
XAU/USD rises on Thursday supported by falling US T-bond yields. Gold faces a resistance at $1,750 in the near term. A downward correction to $1,740 is likely if XAU/USD fails to clear $1,750.
Breaking: Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!
Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports Q1 2021 earnings showing strong growth in investment banking following on from Goldman smashing it on Wednesday. Citi shares are trading $74.20 in pre-market up nearly 2%.