White House: US and Russia agree to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine

In a statement released on Tuesday, the White House noted that the United States (US) and Russia agreed to measures for implementing the agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"US and Russia agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea."

"US and Russia will continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace."

"US will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides."

"US will help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports."

"US and Ukraine agreed to US-committed help to achieve the exchange of prisoners of war."

"US and Ukraine agreed to US-committed return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children."

"US and Ukraine agreed to develop measures for implementing the agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine."

"US and Ukraine will continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace."

Market reaction

The market mood remains relatively upbeat following this development. At the time of press, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.3% on the day.