White House trade adviser Navarro: Will be no small deal with china

The White House trade adviser Navarro has said that the US economy is strong and that the US will get a China deal or, that there will be no deal.
- "Will be no small deal with China".
Earlier, he had a pop at the Democrats saying that they could very well be cheering for a coming economic downturn if it meant ridding the country of President Trump. He was referencing what Trump has called a "witch hunt"...or, what is an impeachment process. Mr. Navarro said it’s a “legitimate point” to say that the impeachment process is destabilizing markets, while also pointing a finger at “bad” policies from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2330 amid fresh political headlines
GBP/USD stays modestly changed after a positive day. Increasing support for the UK PM’s Brexit deal, challenges to the USD support the Cable. Eyes on the Brexit/political headlines, US data, and Fedspeak.
USD/JPY: ISM services sent pair to fresh one month low, now markets await NFP
The USD/JPY pair extended losses and fell from 107.05 to 106.48 to mark a fresh one month low on ISM services. US stock markets recovered off their lows on Thursday - All eyes on US jobs data.
Gold Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds
NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.