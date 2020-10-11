White House Physician: Pres. Trump no longer a ‘transmission risk to others’

White House physician Sean Conley on Saturday cleared airs about President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 transmission risk, as Trump made his first public appearance from the WH after the release from a three-day stay in the medical center to combat the coronavirus infection.

Conley said in a statement that tests show there is no longer evidence “of actively replicating virus, adding that the president is no longer a “transmission risk to others.”

His comments suggest that Trump tested COVID-19 negative in the latest tests.