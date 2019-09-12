White House Adviser Navarro: Want to see what happens when China's negotiators come to US

The US Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro crossed the wires in early trades, via Reuters, expressing his thoughts on the upcoming US-China trade talks.

Navarro said he wants to see what happens when China's negotiators come to the US.

“Take Trump at his word on China, great deal or no deal”, he added.

His comments come before the US President Trump announced a fifteen-day delay to the US tariffs on the Chinese imports to Oct 15th. On the latest trade optimism, the risk trades remain in vogue, with both USD/JPY and AUD/USD hovering near multi-week tops.