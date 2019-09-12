A goodwill gesture from US side creating good vibes for Oct trade talks - Global Times

Responding to the US President Trump’s tariffs delay announcement, the Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin’s, tweeted out last hour: “Welcome this decision. It should be seen as a goodwill gesture the US side made for creating good vibes for the trade talks scheduled in early October. Yesterday China announced to remove 16 categories of US products from tariff list. Hope reciprocity of goodwill can continue.”

The risk sentiment remains upbeat, with 10-year Treasury yields at monthly highs while USD/JPY advances above 108.00. S&P 500 futures are up 0.50% well above the 3k figure.