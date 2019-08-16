White House adviser Navarro: US and China are currently talking

In an interview with CNN, White House adviser Navarro said that the US and China were currently talking on trade, per Reuters.

This comment did little to nothing to impact the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which added more than 2% earlier in the day, was up only 0.43%.

Nevertheless, the S&P 500 Futures is adding 0.9% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day sharply higher.