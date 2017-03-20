When is Trump's speech and how could affect the USD?

US President Donald Trump is set to give a rally speech at Louisville shortly. Trump is expected to begin his speech at 23.30 GMT on Monday at Freedom Hall.

As it's the case whenever the controversial US President speaks, depending on the comments made, it may have an impact on market volatility, causing some swings in the US Dollar during thin market conditions.

Live Video

EUR/USD technical picture

Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, shared her view on EUR/USD technicals: "The intraday movement seems barely corrective, as the price held above the immediate short term support at 1.0730, and the 4 hours chart shows that the price is a few pips above a bullish 20 SMA, although technical indicators head south within positive territory, with the Momentum about to cross its mid-line towards the downside."

Valeria adds that "it would take a break below 1.0700 however, to confirm a downward move, while only beyond 1.0785, the pair will be able to regain its upward strength."