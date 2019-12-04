When is the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI at 15:00 GMT this Wednesday. Consensus estimates point a modest downtick to 54.5 in November as compared to the previous month's stronger-than-expected reading of 54.7.
Analysts at TD Securities are also expecting a mild decline in the US Non-Manufacturing index, largely reflecting the recent moderation in consumer spending. “Following the surprise to the downside in the manufacturing survey, we look for a modest decline in the non-manufacturing index to a still firm 54.5 in November following last month's 2pt gain to 54.7.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
“If the services PMI is below forecast equites, bond yields and the dollar will pay the penalty. If the result is better than anticipated the impact will be negligible, it will not be enough to counter the recent spate of bad news,” explains Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst, offered important levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “Above 1.11, the next level to watch is 1.1130, which has provided support early in November. It is followed by 1.1180 – another double-top, holding the currency pair down in October and November.”
“Looking down, support awaits at 1.1050, which held EUR/USD up in late November. Next, 1.1035 capped it before the recent surge. November's low at 1.0980 is another significant level,” Yohay added further.
Key Notes
• US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
• EUR/USD: Bulls need big miss on US data to force a breakout
• EUR/USD Forecast: Ready to resume the rally? Data, double-top, and Donald Trump hold the keys
About the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows business conditions in the US non-manufacturing sector. It is worth noting that services constitute the largest sector of the US economy and result above 50 should be seen as supportive for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 on disappointing US data
GBP/USD is up as opinion polls toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives, while the greenback suffers additional pressure from a disappointing ADP survey.
EUR/USD at the upper end of its weekly range
The EUR/USD pair flirts with fresh weekly highs just shy of the 1.1100 figure after a private survey reported that the US jobs’ private sector added just 67K positions in November.
Bank of Canada Preview: Upbeat tone on investment may send C$ higher
The Bank of Canada is set to leave the interest rate unchanged in its last decision of 2019. Encouraging investment figures may result in an upbeat sentiment. The Canadian dollar has room to rise in most scenarios.
US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
Services PMI forecast to dip marginally in November. Manufacturing PMI dropped unexpectedly last month after rising in October. US-China trade and President Trump roil markets.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.