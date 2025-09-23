UK S&P Global Composite PMI declines to 51 in September vs. 52.7 expected

Economic activity in the UK's private sector expanded at a softer pace in September than in August, with the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declining to 51 from 53.5. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 52.7.

In this period, the Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.2 from 47, while the Services PMI edged lower to 51.9 from 54.2.

Commenting on the survey's findings, "September’s flash UK PMI survey brought a litany of worrying news including weakening growth, slumping overseas trade, worsening business confidence and further steep job losses," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Market reaction to UK PMI data

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction following the PMI data and trades marginally lower on the day, at around 1.3500.

The UK services PMI overview

The UK economy will release its September Services PMI later in the European session at 0830GMT, which is expected to come in at 53.5, down from 54.2 recorded in the previous month.

How could it affect GBP/USD?

Ahead of the key data, the GBP/USD pair holds above the 1.3500 psychological mark, though it seems to struggle to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the vicinity of mid-1.3400s, or an over two-week low. A stronger UK Services PMI print could provide a modest lift to the British Pound (GBP), though the immediate market reaction is more likely to be limited amid the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) dip-buying.

Conversely, a weaker print might prompt fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair against the backdrop of the Bank of England's (BoE) dovish outlook. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside, and any attempted positive move could be seen as a selling opportunity.