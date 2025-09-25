SNB keeps Sight Deposit Rate steady at 0% as expected

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced on Thursday that it left the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate unchanged at 0% after concluding its quarterly monetary policy assessment for the September quarter.

The decision aligned with the market expectations.

The central bank paused after six consecutive rate cuts from March last year to June this year.

Summary of the SNB policy statement

SNB sees 2025 Swiss GDP at around 0.2% (previous forecast was for 1.0-1.5%).



SNB sees 2025 Swiss GDP at around 1-1.5% (previous forecast was for 1.0-1.5%).



SNB sees Q2 2028 inflation at 0.0%.



SNB sees 2026 Swiss GDP at around 1% (previous forecast was for 1.0-1.5%).



Global economic growth slowed somewhat in the first half of 2025.



Global economic developments are being dampened by us tariffs and ongoing high uncertainty.



SNB anticipates that growth in the global economy will be subdued over the coming quarters.



Inflation in the us is likely to remain elevated for some time. In the euro area, on the other hand, inflation is expected to stay close to target.



Trade barriers could be raised further, leading to a more pronounced slowdown in the global economy.



It also cannot be ruled out that the global economy will prove more resilient than expected.



Economic outlook for Switzerland has deteriorated due to significantly higher us tariffs.



Tariffs are likely to dampen exports and investment especially.



Companies in the machinery and watchmaking industries are particularly affected.



In this environment, unemployment is likely to continue rising.



Economic outlook for Switzerland remains uncertain. Main risks are the US trade policy, global economic developments.

Market reaction to the SNB interest rate decision

The USD/CHF keeps its range near 0.7950 in an immediate reaction to the SNB interest rate decision. The pair is modestly flat on the day, as of writing.

Swiss Franc Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.07% -0.15% 0.00% -0.13% -0.12% 0.03% EUR 0.02% -0.06% -0.14% 0.01% -0.08% -0.10% 0.05% GBP 0.07% 0.06% -0.06% 0.08% -0.06% -0.02% 0.14% JPY 0.15% 0.14% 0.06% 0.11% -0.01% 0.18% 0.18% CAD -0.00% -0.01% -0.08% -0.11% -0.10% -0.11% 0.07% AUD 0.13% 0.08% 0.06% 0.01% 0.10% 0.30% 0.14% NZD 0.12% 0.10% 0.02% -0.18% 0.11% -0.30% -0.10% CHF -0.03% -0.05% -0.14% -0.18% -0.07% -0.14% 0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

This section below was published at 05:05 GMT as a preview of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) interest rate decision.

SNB Interest Rate Decision Overview

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) interest rate decision is scheduled this Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 07:30 GMT, which will be followed by the post-meeting press conference at 08:00 GMT. The central bank is widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.0% for the second straight meeting after six consecutive rate cuts since March of last year.

Moreover, market projections do not anticipate further rate cuts for the year, and any adjustments next year remain uncertain. Hence, investors will scrutinize comments from SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel for cues about thresholds required to consider negative rates again. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the Swiss Franc (CHF) in the near term and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair.

How could the decision/outlook affect USD/CHF?

Domestic inflation is below the SNB’s target, and the recent CHF appreciation could easily force the SNB to re-enter negative interest rates. This, in turn, negates the possibility of any hawkish signal and suggests that the path of least resistance for the CHF is to the downside.

Heading into the key central bank event risk, the USD/CHF pair is seen oscillating in a narrow band around mid-0.7900s amid a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick. A dovish outlook should allow spot prices to build on the previous day's bounce from the 0.7900 neighborhood, or the weekly low, and surpass last week's swing high, around the 0.7970-0.7975 area. Bulls might then aim towards reclaiming the 0.8000 psychological mark.

Conversely, any hawkish surprise could prompt aggressive selling and drag the USD/CHF pair back to the 0.7900 mark. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag spot prices to the 0.7860-0.7855 intermediate support en route to the 0.7830 region, or the lowest level since September 2011, touched last week.