When is the RBNZ and how might it affect NZD/USD?

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is seen raising OCR by 50 bps to 3.5% in October today when it meets and announces the decision at 0100 GMT.
''The RBA’s surprise smaller 25bp hike yesterday has gotten FX markets wondering if the Reserve Bank of New Zealand might be the next central bank to slow the pace of tightening,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
However, as they note, inflation risks are a more pressing matter for New Zealand. However, a surprise 75 bps rate hike now seems off the table after the RBA hiked by only 25 bps.
''We expect a 50bp hike and hawkish tone, but the market is already pricing in a lot, so the bar is high.''
''While officials in Australia may be taking a more cautious approach we expect the RBNZ will lift the official cash rate by 50bps today. The Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion released by the NZIER yesterday shows inflationary pressures remain very strong.
Capacity pressures are only easing slowly and the labour market remains very tight. In this inflationary environment we see the RBNZ has little choice but to focus on dampening inflation pressures by delivering another 50bp rate hike,'' the analysts explained.
Overall, the focus will be on RBNZ’s policy guidance.''
How might the RBNZ affect the NZD/USD price NZD/USD?
The price is leaning over the top of a 100 pip box and resisted by the 0.5750s. Should the RBNZ outcome be dovish, then this could lead to a hefty sell-off towards the middle of the 100 pip box near 0.5650 and then 0.5600.
On the other hand, the price could shoot up on a hawkish outcome towards a 50% mean reversion of the daily bearish impulse near 0.5800 and beyond.
The knee jerk to the RBA on Tuesday was a 50 pip sell-off before a 100 pip rally that was faded by the bears in London back to the post-RBA lows until the US dollar was sold off in New York.
About the RBNZ
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. If the RBNZ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the NZD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the RBNZ and how might it affect NZD/USD?
The price is leaning over the top of a 100 pip box and resisted by the 0.5750s. Should the RBNZ outcome be dovish, then this could lead to a hefty sell-off towards the middle of the 100 pip box near 0.5650 and then 0.5600.
AUD/USD shifts auction above 0.6500 amid weaker DXY, US ISM Services PMI eyed
The AUD/USD pair is oscillating majorly above the psychological resistance of 0.6500 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is aiming to comfortably establish above 0.6500 as the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its losses after dropping below the cushion of 111.00.
EUR/USD marches firmly towards parity, though remains downward biased
The shared currency continues its recovery against the greenback, as the EUR/USD cleared the 20-day EMA at 0.9891 and climbed towards the 50-day EMA, though it fell short of reaching it, printing a daily high at 0.9997.
Gold eyes a break above $1,730 amid weaker consensus for US NFP
Gold price has witnessed a juggernaut rally after demolishing the psychological hurdle of $1,700.00. The precious metal is oscillating around Tuesday’s high at $1,729.00 and is expected to break the same with sheer confidence.
Yields are down everywhere and equities are up everywhere
Yields are down everywhere and equities are up everywhere (except the Hang Seng and Shanghai). It Italy, the 10-year yield slid to 4.2% from 4.7%; in Switzerland, from 1.5% to under 1%. In the US, we almost had 4% but today we get 3.6%. See the table.