German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index unexpectedly rises to 37.3 in September vs. 27.3 expected

Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index rises to 37.3 in September.

EUR/USD hovers near 1.1800 after German and Eurozone ZEW surveys.

The headline German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index rose to 37.3 in September from 34.7 in August, compared to the market consensus of 27.3.

The Current Situation Index worsened to -76.4 in the same period, as against the August reading of -68.6. Markets expected a -75 print.

The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index came in at 26.1 in September after reporting 25.1 in August. Data beat the estimated reading of 20.3.

Key points

Financial market experts are cautiously optimistic and the ZEW indicator has stabilised, but the economic situation has worsened.



There are still considerable risks, as uncertainty about the us tariff policy and Germany’s autumn of reforms continues.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair keeps its range play intact near 1.1800 after the mixed German and Eurozone ZEW surveys. The pair is trading 0.33% higher on the day, as of writing.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.31% -0.24% -0.22% -0.03% 0.03% 0.09% -0.31% EUR 0.31% 0.08% -0.02% 0.27% 0.39% 0.39% 0.00% GBP 0.24% -0.08% -0.06% 0.20% 0.32% 0.32% -0.09% JPY 0.22% 0.02% 0.06% 0.25% 0.32% 0.13% -0.05% CAD 0.03% -0.27% -0.20% -0.25% 0.06% 0.09% -0.28% AUD -0.03% -0.39% -0.32% -0.32% -0.06% 0.09% -0.39% NZD -0.09% -0.39% -0.32% -0.13% -0.09% -0.09% -0.35% CHF 0.31% -0.00% 0.09% 0.05% 0.28% 0.39% 0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

This section below was published at 07: GMT as a preview of the German ZEW Survey.

German ZEW Survey Overview

The ZEW will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index at 0900 GMT in the EU session later this Tuesday, reflecting institutional investors’ opinions for the next six months.

The headline Economic Sentiment Index is expected to come in at 27.3 in September, as against the 34.7 reading booked in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is seen falling to -75 during the reported month from -68.6 in August.

How could the German ZEW Survey affect EUR/USD?

Ahead of the data, the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD) lifts the EUR/USD pair to the 1.1800 mark, or its highest level since July 3. A stronger-than-expected German data might fuel optimism about the economic outlook for the Eurozone's largest economy and provide an additional boost to the shared currency. This, in turn, should assist the EUR/USD pair in prolonging its upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, the market reaction to any disappointment is more likely to be limited amid diminishing odds for any further rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) and rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the upside, and any corrective pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity.