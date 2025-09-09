China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined 0.4% in August from a year ago after arriving at 0% in July, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported on Wednesday. The market consensus was for -0.2% in the reported period.

Chinese CPI inflation came in at 0% MoM in August versus July’s 0.4% increase.

China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) decreased 2.9% YoY in August, following a 3.6% fall in July. The data came in line with the market consensus.

Market reaction to China’s inflation data

At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is down 0.03% on the day to trade at 0.6582.

Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.45% -0.93% -0.58% 0.58% -0.96% -0.99% -0.78% EUR 0.45% -0.48% -0.12% 1.02% -0.65% -0.56% -0.34% GBP 0.93% 0.48% 0.34% 1.52% -0.16% -0.07% 0.15% JPY 0.58% 0.12% -0.34% 1.14% -0.49% -0.52% -0.20% CAD -0.58% -1.02% -1.52% -1.14% -1.61% -1.56% -1.35% AUD 0.96% 0.65% 0.16% 0.49% 1.61% -0.07% 0.31% NZD 0.99% 0.56% 0.07% 0.52% 1.56% 0.07% 0.22% CHF 0.78% 0.34% -0.15% 0.20% 1.35% -0.31% -0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on Tuesday at 23:42 GMT as a preview of China's CPI data.

China CPI Overview

The latest Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report for August is due early on Wednesday at 01:30 GMT. Headline Chinese CPI inflation is expected to contract, forecast to decline 0.2% YoY compared to the previous print of 0.0%. The monthly CPI figure is also expected to cool, with median market forecasts expecting a print of just 0.1% versus the previous 0.4%.

How could Chinese CPI inflation impact AUD/USD?

The Australian Dollar (AUD) is certainly not the Chinese currency, but China’s official currency is closely pegged to the exchange value of the US Dollar (USD). However, China’s economic well-being is tied tightly to its closest trading partners, including Australia. What impacts the Chinese economy reverberates through Australian industries.

China has been running sluggish CPI figures for some time as domestic demand growth remains sluggish. Positive impacts from steep stimulus measures from the Chinese government have proven short-lived to outright ineffective, and a continuing slump in Chinese demand could see the Australian Dollar decline as Aussie industry remains tied closely to the Chinese economy.

Economic Indicator Consumer Price Index (YoY) The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on a monthly basis, measures changes in the price level of consumer goods and services purchased by residents. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Renminbi (CNY), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Next release: Wed Sep 10, 2025 01:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: -0.2% Previous: 0% Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China