When is the Canadian jobs report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian employment details overview
Statistics Canada is scheduled to publish the monthly jobs report for November later this Friday at 13:30 GMT. The Canadian economy is expected to have added 35,000 jobs during the reported month, up from 31,200 reported in October. The unemployment rate is seen ticking lower to 6.6% from 6.7% previous.
Meanwhile, analysts at CIBC sounded downbeat about the report and wrote: “We are only pencilling in an addition of 10K jobs for the month, which would likely see the unemployment rate rise at least a tick to 6.8%.”
How could the data affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the key release, the prevalent US dollar bullish sentiment pushed the USD/CAD pair to the highest level since September 21. However, a strong follow-through recovery in crude oil prices acted as a tailwind for the commodity-linked loonie and capped gains for the major.
Meanwhile, the data is likely to be overshadowed by the simultaneous release of the US monthly jobs report (NFP), suggesting that any immediate market reaction is more likely to be short-lived. Nevertheless, any significant divergence from the expected readings would influence the Canadian dollar and infuse some volatility around the major.
From a technical perspective, the intraday move up struggled to find bullish acceptance above the 1.2830-35 resistance zone. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move towards the September monthly swing high, around the 1.2900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful corrective pullback below the 1.2800 mark might continue to attract some buying near the 1.2740-35 horizontal support. This is followed by the weekly low, around the 1.2715-10 region, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the 1.2640 region.
Key Notes
• Canadian Jobs Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, labour market to keep pressuring the BoC
• Investors eye NFP, Canadian job data
• USD/CAD: Upward momentum prevails, August high at 1.3020 in the crosshairs – SocGen
About the Employment Change
The employment Change released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the CAD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by Statistics Canada is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labour force. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labour market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Canadian economy. Normally, a decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CAD, while an increase is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1300 as investors gear up for NFP
EUR/USD lost its traction in the early European session following ECB President Lagarde's comments on the rate outlook but didn't have a difficult time recovering above 1.1300. The greenback is facing modest selling pressure as investors await the US November jobs report.
GBP/USD extends daily slide below 1.3300 on BoE commentary
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and edged lower toward 1.3250. BoE's Saunders adopted a cautious tone with regards to a rate hike in December and triggered a GBP selloff. Eyes on US NFP data.
GBP/USD extends daily slide below 1.3300 on BoE commentary
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and edged lower toward 1.3250. BoE's Saunders adopted a cautious tone with regards to a rate hike in December and triggered a GBP selloff. Eyes on US NFP data.
Gold eyes wall of resistance near $1,792 ahead of US NFP
Gold portrays a corrective pullback from a monthly low, bouncing off key supports to print a $1,773 level during early Friday. Gold's recent gains could be linked to the market's cautious sentiment ahead of the all-important US NFP release and softer yields.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?